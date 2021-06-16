Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Acer

Reliability Promise

If you have been a loyal customer or a frequent user of digital accessories including Acer Aspire 5 or Acer Swift 3, you would know how reliable their products are. With their innovative features, devices are designed to last, enduring everyday use. Across the entire professional product line, they offer the Acer Reliability Promise based on their confidence in the quality of its products. What you can get out of this program is a huge amount of savings and a guarantee for your products.

It's extremely unlikely, but just in case your Acer device develops a fault and is repaired under warranty within the first year, you may claim a 100% refund of the full price paid if you register it within 30 days. Other than that, you can always look for a discount on this page as we frequently update it. Their official website is another way to enjoy massive discounts as well.

Acer Student Savings

Students need access to laptops, desktops, and smart devices in today's computer-centric learning environments. Acer does its part in supporting affordable education by offering students 10% off and free shipping for best-selling items including Acer Chromebook 315 or Chromebook 15. Students can enjoy huge savings when they purchase any Acer product.

There is no need to go down to the computer lab to finish your research or complete an assignment anymore. Your Acer Nitro 5 will be there for you when you need it the most. Students need to register for an account and verify their student status to access the Acer discount offers. Once they've registered and become verified, they'll receive an Acer discount code to use at checkout. It's that easy!

Sales and Promotions

Another way to save on products is to peruse their website regularly. Acer has unbelievable sales that change every week; past deals have included up to $200 off laptops, $40 off the Acer Predator monitor, and an incredible $300 off Acer gaming laptops. To get the latest on Acer's weekly sales, head to the website and click on the "Sale" tab. You can then refine your search to include Acer laptops, gaming computers, desktops, monitors, projectors, or accessories.

You can also enjoy savings of up to 30% at Acer sale selection on their official website in the category of gaming accessories, laptops, all-in-one desktops, monitors, tablets, and wearable tech. We also recommend you try signing up for their weekly newsletter, as it will keep you updated about the email offers. You will also receive the latest discount deals, new launches, exclusive sales, and events near you.

Discounts on Shipping

Affordable shipping isn't just for students. Acer frequently offers shipping discounts, including free shipping on all U.S. orders. Check out the latest Acer coupons and Acer promo codes, or sign up for the Acer newsletter to snag free shipping whenever it's available. They offer multiple shipping methods based on your needs.

If you don’t want to pay extra for shipping, you can choose the standard method which will take about 3-7 business days. However, if you cannot wait for your package to arrive, you can use the express shipping and have your Acer Chromebook delivered to you within the next 24 hours.

Return Policy

Acer completely understands if you didn't like your recent purchase or it reached you in a faulty condition. They offer all assistance through their customer service team. You can reach out to them via email, chat, or a call. They will guide you with any technical issue or about returns and refunds as well. Acer will accept returns or organize a replacement under certain circumstances such as the products got damaged during the transit of the products are not delivered and got lost during shipping. Also, if there are missing items from the box, you will be entertained with a replacement. If you received the wrong items, reach out to the team and have your order replaced.

You must remember that in order to be eligible for a refund, request it within 7 days of the delivery date. You must provide proof of purchase such as a transaction ID/order number, invoice, delivery order, or bank statement. The product must be in its original condition with all parts intact and should be returned in the original packaging. The product must not have been used or installed or had any data inputted. All sealed items must not be opened.