Updated 20 October 2022

Acer Promo Codes 2022

Acer Promo Codes 2022

Getting a work and home upgrade has never been easier with Acer! With the help of our Acer promo codes, you can score even better prices on the hottest tech for your everyday needs. Browse through the latest deals and Acer coupon codes below to save on a wide range of laptops, desktops, gaming, and accessories.
10%
OFF

Extra 10% off + free shipping sitewide with the Acer student discount

Need to upgrade your tech for school? Verify your student status and you'll receive an exclusive Acer student promo code for an additional 10% off and free shipping!
10%
OFF

Extra 10% off + free shipping sitewide with the Acer student discount

Need to upgrade your tech for school? Verify your student status and you'll receive an exclusive Acer student promo code for an additional 10% off and free shipping!
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on your next order when you sign up for emails

Be the first to know about the latest sales, product launches, and limited-time deals when you join the mailing list. As a new subscriber, you'll also get an exclusive Acer promo code for free shipping on your order!
$450
OFF

$70-$450 off various Nitro 5 gaming laptops

$220
OFF

Swift 3 laptops on sale for up to $220 off

$100
OFF

Select Aspire 5 laptops for over $100 off

$1000
OFF

Clearance Deal: Up to $1000 off ConceptD laptops, and more this season

$300
OFF

Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with i9 processor on sale for $300 off

$20
OFF

Chromebooks for over $20 off with full HD screens (starting under $330)

50%
OFF

25"-32" Predator monitors for up to 50% off select models

$400
OFF

$30-$400 off monitors and projectors for a limited time

$100
OFF

Aspire XC desktop computer and monitor bundle with 256GB SSD for $100 off

FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on various products sitewide

$400
OFF

Select full HD Acer gaming monitors for up to $400 off while stocks last

$350
OFF

$350 off Acer Spin 5 laptop with quad core processor

UNDER
$35

Gaming accessories starting under $35

Find headsets, mousepads, and more gear to keep you at the top of your game.
FROM
$6.99

Laptop chargers, batteries, docks and other accessories from as low as $6.99

RESET SOFTWARE

Free eRecovery Media with your model

Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Acer

Acer Nitro 5 coupon for $100 off

Nitro 5 gaming laptop

$100 Off

Ended

Aspire clearance laptops for an extra $50 off with this Acer promo code

Aspire 3, Aspire 5 & more

$50 Off

Ended

10% off and free shipping with your exclusive Acer student discount code

Laptops, desktops, gaming & more

10% Off

Active

20% off with this Acer promo code

Laptops, desktops, monitors & more

20% Off

Ended

If you are looking to stay updated about the latest offers, deals, and discounts on Acer accessories, you should follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to be notified of the upcoming events. You can either search for Acer on the respective social media site or you can scroll to the bottom of any page of their website and click the icon to take you directly to their page. Not only will you be able to keep up to date with sales, but you might actually be lucky enough to win any of their giveaways. Apart from any special social media deals, they often update Acer code opportunities for additional discounts that you can benefit from. 

Reliability Promise

If you have been a loyal customer or a frequent user of digital accessories including Acer Aspire 5 or Acer Swift 3, you would know how reliable their products are. With their innovative features, devices are designed to last, enduring everyday use. Across the entire professional product line, they offer the Acer Reliability Promise based on their confidence in the quality of its products. What you can get out of this program is a huge amount of savings and a guarantee for your products. 

It's extremely unlikely, but just in case your Acer device develops a fault and is repaired under warranty within the first year, you may claim a 100% refund of the full price paid if you register it within 30 days. Other than that, you can always look for a discount on this page as we frequently update it. Their official website is another way to enjoy massive discounts as well.

Acer Student Savings

Students need access to laptops, desktops, and smart devices in today's computer-centric learning environments. Acer does its part in supporting affordable education by offering students 10% off and free shipping for best-selling items including Acer Chromebook 315 or Chromebook 15. Students can enjoy huge savings when they purchase any Acer product. 

There is no need to go down to the computer lab to finish your research or complete an assignment anymore. Your Acer Nitro 5 will be there for you when you need it the most. Students need to register for an account and verify their student status to access the Acer discount offers. Once they've registered and become verified, they'll receive an Acer discount code to use at checkout. It's that easy!

Sales and Promotions

Another way to save on products is to peruse their website regularly. Acer has unbelievable sales that change every week; past deals have included up to $200 off laptops, $40 off the Acer Predator monitor, and an incredible $300 off Acer gaming laptops. To get the latest on Acer's weekly sales, head to the website and click on the "Sale" tab. You can then refine your search to include Acer laptops, gaming computers, desktops, monitors, projectors, or accessories. 

You can also enjoy savings of up to 30% at Acer sale selection on their official website in the category of gaming accessories, laptops, all-in-one desktops, monitors, tablets, and wearable tech. We also recommend you try signing up for their weekly newsletter, as it will keep you updated about the email offers. You will also receive the latest discount deals, new launches, exclusive sales, and events near you. 

Discounts on Shipping

Affordable shipping isn't just for students. Acer frequently offers shipping discounts, including free shipping on all U.S. orders. Check out the latest Acer coupons and Acer promo codes, or sign up for the Acer newsletter to snag free shipping whenever it's available. They offer multiple shipping methods based on your needs.

If you don’t want to pay extra for shipping, you can choose the standard method which will take about 3-7 business days. However, if you cannot wait for your package to arrive, you can use the express shipping and have your Acer Chromebook delivered to you within the next 24 hours.  

Return Policy

Acer completely understands if you didn't like your recent purchase or it reached you in a faulty condition. They offer all assistance through their customer service team. You can reach out to them via email, chat, or a call. They will guide you with any technical issue or about returns and refunds as well. Acer will accept returns or organize a replacement under certain circumstances such as the products got damaged during the transit of the products are not delivered and got lost during shipping. Also, if there are missing items from the box, you will be entertained with a replacement. If you received the wrong items, reach out to the team and have your order replaced. 

You must remember that in order to be eligible for a refund, request it within 7 days of the delivery date. You must provide proof of purchase such as a transaction ID/order number, invoice, delivery order, or bank statement. The product must be in its original condition with all parts intact and should be returned in the original packaging. The product must not have been used or installed or had any data inputted. All sealed items must not be opened.

Popular Expired Acer coupon codes

About Acer

Acer is a pioneering hardware and software company in the electronics business since 1976. The company is committed to providing people with a better quality of life by researching and designing innovative electronic devices. The Acer company sells a vast range of devices, including the many Acer computer and Acer laptop products, such as the Chromebook or Aspire 5. Do you prefer desktops to laptops? You can't go wrong with the Acer monitor.

More recently, Acer also moved into the gaming industry. The Acer gaming monitor and gaming laptop selection boast many fast, reliable, and efficient devices. Dedicated gamers can enjoy the high refresh rate of the Acer Predator Helios 300 or the high performance of the Acer Predator. Update your office equipment or study tools without blowing your budget with the Acer promo code, coupons, and discounts. We've got the 411 on how you can save big on all Acer products, including the Acer laptop, gaming monitors, and more!

Acer: Frequently Asked Questions

How can I get a discount on my Acer laptop?

To get a discount on your next Acer laptop purchase, visit the Acer sale page. Here, you can choose various product categories, including Acer laptop, monitor, and projector sales. Under the laptop section, you can find Acer discounts on products such as the Nitro 5, Chromebook 15, Aspire 5, and Swift 3. You may also find a deal on an Acer gaming laptop, including the Predator Helios 300.

Do you get an Acer student discount?

As a student, you are eligible to receive a one-off 10% Acer discount and free shipping on your next order. Register as a student using your ID to claim your Acer discount. Then, copy the Acer discount code and apply it at checkout to watch your cart total drop.

Does Acer offer free shipping?

As a rule, Acer doesn’t offer free shipping. However, some products are eligible for free shipping, and you may also receive free shipping as part of a special Acer deal or promotion. You can apply an Acer free shipping coupon code to save on delivery costs or get an Acer discount on priority shipping.

How many Acer online coupons are available?

At any given time, you have access to over 10 Acer coupon codes and offers that you can use to get a discount on your next purchase. Whether you are looking to buy an Acer computer or Acer gaming monitor, a coupon code is available. Some Acer coupon codes only apply to specific products, but you can also get discounts on sitewide purchases.

Does Acer have a Black Friday sale?

Yes, Black Friday deals are one of the best times to upgrade your devices at Acer outlet or online store, whether it’s a cell phone, a laptop, or any other gadget. Meanwhile, you can enjoy other discounts using one of our Acer promo offers.

Does Acer offer a price match?

No, unfortunately, Acer does not offer price matching at this time. However, you can rest assured that the products you are buying are reliable and cost-effective. You can always use your discount code to enjoy extra savings. 

Does Acer offer a military discount?

Yes, Acer recognizes your service and offers a considerable discount of 10% on every purchase. You must sign in using a valid ID to enjoy the discount.  

How do I use my Acer promotional code?

Using your discount at Acer is super smooth and seamless. All you need to do is follow these redemption instructions. You can redeem your Acer voucher on the checkout page while shopping. In general, they offer two different types of deals - the voucher code and the sitewide sale. Remember, your code might not be appliable on products that are already on sale. Paste your code at the checkout if you wish to use it. It will automatically apply the discount. As for a sale is concerned, there is no need to redeem any voucher code.