Updated 21 October 2022

HP Coupon Codes 2022

HP Coupon Codes 2022

Stay plugged in and connected to the world around you with powerful tech from HP! While that new desktop computer or gaming laptop may seem unobtainable due to the price tag, there’s no need to sweat when you shop with our HP coupon codes and HP coupons. Keep reading for more tips on how to save!
5%
OFF

HP Promo Code: 5% off $999+ spends on select gaming products

Get Coupon5GAMER2022
5%
OFF

20%
OFF

Custom commercial desktops and notebooks for 20% off with this HP coupon code

Get CouponHPSMB20
20%
OFF

15%
OFF

Business desktops for 15% off with this HP coupon

Get CouponSMBDT1522
15%
OFF

10%
OFF

Extra 10% off $1399+ spends on select gaming products with this HP discount code

Get Coupon10GAMER2022
10%
OFF

$15
OFF

HP Coupon: Extra $15 off select monitors

Get CouponJUMPMON15
$15
OFF

$20
OFF

$20 off when you sign up for emails

Get Deal
$20
OFF

40%
OFF

Heroes Discount: 10-40% off with the military, medical workers and first responders discount

Get your exclusive HP frontline workers discount by verifying your status and start saving on laptops, printers, monitors and more.
Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all orders for a limited time

Get Deal
40%
OFF

Up to 40% off with the HP education discount

Register your 'edu' email address as a student or teacher to score exclusive discounts of up to 40% off! Plus, take advantage of free shipping, easy returns, and more!
Get Deal
40%
OFF

AAA Members: Up to 40% off your purchase

Get Deal
65%
OFF

25-65% off laptops, printers, peripherals, and more with the weekly deals

Shop HP laptops, desktops, monitors, mice, keyboards, and so much more for up to 65% off every week!
Get Deal
$200
OFF

Up to $200 off select Chromebooks - ends soon

Get Deal
$500
OFF

Printers on sale for $20-$500 off

Get Deal
$420
OFF

Various OMEN custom gaming PCs for up to $420 off

Get Deal
$390
OFF

Bestselling Pavilion laptops for up to $390 off - limited time

Get Deal
$390
OFF

$130-$390 off select HP Envy laptops for a limited time

Get Deal
$540
OFF

Convertible Spectre x360 laptops for $150-$540 off

Get Deal
$100
OFF

Envy x360 laptops for over $100 off

Get Deal
$500
OFF

Limited Time: $50-$500 off select desktops and all-in-one computers in the sale

Get Deal
$100
OFF

Z series workstations for over $100 off

Get Deal
65%
OFF

Up to 65% off select HyperX gaming accessories

Save on keyboards, headsets, mice, and more!
Get Deal
$938
OFF

HP EliteBooks starting under $1500 (up to $938 off select models)

Get Deal
60%
OFF

Accessory Offers: Keyboards, mice, computer bags, and more for 20-60% off

Get Deal
50%
OFF

Up to 50% off ink cartridges + $10 credit when you sign up for HP Instant Ink

Get Deal
$330
OFF

Monitor bundles for up to $330 off

Get Deal
FROM
$10

Gift cards available from $10

Get Deal
Even More Deals & Coupon Codes for HP

Chromebooks and laptops from HP for up to $150 off

Chromebooks & laptops

$150 Off

Active

Get free ink with select printers from HP

Printers

Free Ink

Active

15% off business PCs with this HP discount code

Business laptops & desktops

15% Off

Active

HP Coupon: 5% off Omen laptops

Omen gaming laptops

5% Off

Active

Many Ways To Save

When you’re looking to save a few extra dollars on a brand new HP Spectre x360, printer, or accessory, you’ve come to the right place:

  • Browse here for all of the latest offers in one convenient location
  • Shop refurbished products for huge markdowns
  • Take advantage of their price matching on HP computers and other products
  • Sign up for their mailing list for HP sale alerts
  • Go for gaming bundles for a great HP deal
  • Trade in your old hardware for credit
  • Sign up for their loyalty program

Once you’ve scored that high-tech HP printer, make sure you download the corresponding app and HP printer drivers to control everything while on the go. Shopping for high-quality electronics has never been easier than with Toms Hardware and an HP coupon code! Check out the latest promotions in the weekly discounts section. Savings are possible on an HP Pavilion, Envy x360, Omen, or one of their other business accessories. You can find heavily discounted products like desktops and free painting drivers in the clearance section, as well. 

Earn Exciting Rewards

Did you know that you can earn up to 3% back on eligible purchases while shopping online? The next time you need a replacement HP laptop charger or shiny new HP monitor, consider signing up for their rewards program first! Join for free to start earning 1 point for every $1 spent on eligible purchases; qualifying items include printers, select HP drivers and monitors, as well as ink or paper.  When you combine these rewards with an HP coupon, you won’t believe just how much you can save! Join the HP Rewards program to earn points for every dollar you spend, and sign up for HP emails to get an extra $20 off all orders. Moreover, they offer free shipping throughout the year if you place an order using a hp discount.

Affordable Shipping

They understand that fast, reliable shipping on your brand new items is important and how anticipating it can get to wait for your package once you have made the purchase. Hence, most orders are shipped out on the same working day that the order is placed and confirmed; you can rest assured knowing that your HP Chromebook 14 or Invent printer is on its way. Some eligible products may ship for free on qualifying orders if you use an HP code, and while this offer is not always active, you can still cut down on delivery costs using an HP promo code or another HP deal. Otherwise, delivery rates are based on the weight of your package, ship-to location, and desired transit days. They offer multiple options such as same-day shipping, express delivery, or standard method so you can choose based on your choice. 

Exciting Sales and Discounts

Join HP's newsletter to receive a money-saving hp promotion code and discount on your purchase. With a special HP coupon code USA, you can also qualify to receive free shipping on HP products. We recommend you to keep an eye out for any seasonal HP coupon USA offers on their website and be on the lookout for online and in-store sales throughout the year. Get notified of upcoming sales events by following HP on their social media - Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.  Shop HP’s weekly deals for savings across the store, and look out for major discounts on the HP EliteBook and other accessories throughout the year.

Refund and Returns

Returns are allowed for purchases made up to 30 days prior to the date of the return. All items must be purchased through HP.com or by calling HP's sales department. In order to begin the return process, you need to fill out a form on the return policy page of the HP official website. You will be notified via email if your return request has been approved. Print your shipping label and take your product to your nearest FedEx office as soon as it is approved. Also, make sure the item is in its original condition. It is highly recommended that the item is returned in its original packing. 

By joining their loyalty program, you can be eligible for free returns and an instant refund (conditions applied). Their 24/7 customer support can help you deal with any issues with your product. If the item you just received is faulty or you are not satisfied with your purchase in any way, reach out to them via email, chat, or call. They will offer personalized assistance.

HP Recycling

HP is one of those progressive brands in the modern digital world that is highly conscious of the environment. Their HP planet partner program comprises 76 countries and territories across the globe. This program collects used products. If you own a product that you no longer require, don't just throw it away in the trash. HP offers a better and more environmentally-friendly option, i.e. locate the nearest recycling center and deposit it there. You can also trade in old HP items and receive value for future purchases. Your store credit will be updated and you will be able to use it on anything you buy in the future.    

Best Deals 

The best deals list can be long as there are unlimited discounts offered by HP for their valuable customer - new or returning. In addition to huge Black Friday discounts on multiple best-selling items, keep an eye on HP weekly deals for regular markdowns throughout the year. You can get your hand on these via browsing their official website or verified resellers. Check their home page banner for regular updates. You can stay up to date about their email offers as well by signing up for their mailing list. Furthermore, their seasonal sales, military, healthcare, first responders, and service discounts can help you save big bucks.

Popular Expired HP coupons

10%
OFF

Customizable laptops for an extra 10% off with this HP coupon code

Configure your ideal HP laptop and save an additional 10% on models like the EliteBook, Zbook, ProBook, and more.
5%
OFF

5% off your order of $599 or more with this HP coupon

Shop the HP Black Friday deals and get 5% off when you spend at least $600!
$20
OFF

$20 off the Reverb G2 virtual reality headset with this HP coupon code

15%
OFF

15% off select business laptops with this HP discount code

5%
OFF

HP Coupon: 5% off select gaming PCs over $999

Stay at the top of your game for 5% off when you spend over $999 on this selection of HP laptops. Don't miss out on these discounts!
10%
OFF

Gaming desktops for an extra 10% off with this HP discount code

10%
OFF

HP Promo Code: Extra 10% off orders over $1099

5%
OFF

5% off purchases over $599 with this HP coupon

About HP

When you’re looking to power your life through intuitive, yet affordable, technology, look no further than HP. Their vision is to make life better for everyone, everywhere through electronics, innovative laptop designs such as the HP Chromebook, and software programs. No matter if you’re a university student looking to get by with an HP printer coupled with their HP Instant Ink program for projects, or an office worker who needs an HP laptop to reach those deadlines, an HP promotion code on our page can help you shop best-selling gadgets for less. 

Innovation and the latest technology can make your personal and professional life much more convenient and modern. How amazing would it be if you can get your hands on state-of-the-art, high-end tech gadgets at a fraction of the original price using an HP discount code?

HP: Frequently Asked Questions

Does HP offer student discounts?

Yes, university students can register and verify their academic status online to receive exclusive discounts! As a member, you’ll enjoy special offers and everyday discounts of up to 35%. Make sure you opt-in for emails to get the latest HP sale alerts and HP deal updates to your inbox; just head to their website for more information on how to redeem these promotions.

How do you get free shipping from HP?

They usually offer free shipping on eligible products, but please double-check either this page or their offers tab for more information on if this promotion is currently available at the time of purchase. Otherwise, you can use an HP coupon or HP promo from our page to cut down the cost of your overall order! If any of this does not work for you, feel free to reach out to their customer service and they will guide you through the process of shipping, using a HP code, and the latest discounts. 

Does HP price match?

At the time of purchase, if you find a lower price on an identical item from a competing retailer, they will match it on the spot. Just contact their customer service team via toll-free phone number with information on the comparable product and they will do their best to adjust it for you. Make sure you shop using an HP coupon code for the best value, as well!

What is an HP rebate?

This program allows you to claim a rebate for the price paid for the Care Pack. You are eligible for this if no service event occurred after the purchase date of the care pack. If your claim is successfully processed you will receive an email confirming the same and the amount will reflect in your account. Once it is approved it takes up to two months to process the payment. HP policy states that you are not allowed to combine the rebates for a single item. Employee discounts can also be used for HP rebates if you are eligible and meet all the requirements. 

How can I save money with HP business discounts?

The HP Business Club allows you to increase your savings with each dollar that you spend here. They offer you exclusive members-only access to discount deals as well. Additionally, they offer personalized customer service and account management. HP also has an enterprise-specific store with printers, laptops, desktops, and cloud-based PCs on top of its business club.