Shop Certified Refurbished

For the ultimate savings, shop iBUYPOWER's Certified Refurbished section. Find amazing deals on iBUYPOWER computer cases, gaming monitors, and laptops. The talented team refurbishes devices to provide their customers with affordable, quality products.

Head to the Refurbished section of their website and get a like-new gaming laptop for as little as $1,029! Each refurbished item comes with a 14-day return policy. Refurbished laptops have a 90-day warranty, while desktops come with a generous six-month warranty.

Get iBUYPOWER Free Delivery

Check out our iBUYPOWER coupons and promo codes to get outstanding deals and free shipping on select items. iBUYPOWER often combines flash sales with free shipping and free two-day shipping on select products.

Visit the iBUYPOWER website or look through our coupons to find the latest deals. Special iBUYPOWER offers include $200 off a customizable Snowblind gaming P.C. plus free shipping. You can also get free shipping on all gaming laptops and free two-day shipping on prebuilt RDY gaming P.C.s.

Sales and Offers

In addition to our iBUYPOWER coupon code selection, you can find even more savings on the company's website. They have a constantly changing daily deals section and iBUYPOWER weekly specials. You can save up to $500 on iBUYPOWER gaming systems, receive instant rebates on select products, and get iBUYPOWER free upgrades on your old devices.

As iBUYPOWER is primarily a gaming business, the company partners with game consoles to help you save even more. You can get your first month of the Xbox Game Pass for as little as one dollar when you sign up.

Become A Member

Another way to save money is to collect iBUYPOWER reward points. You can get 100 reward points for every one dollar you spend. All you have to do is trade in those points to get discounts on the products you love! Referring a friend earns you 1,000 reward points.