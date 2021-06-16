Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Updated 17 October 2022

Stay at the top of your game with customizable builds from iBUYPOWER! Whether you're grabbing a new PC for gaming, powerful laptops for everyday use, or stepping up with new peripherals, just be sure to use the iBUYPOWER coupons and iBUYPOWER coupon codes from this page to get the best deals.
Even More Deals & Coupons for iBUYPOWER

Shop Certified Refurbished

For the ultimate savings, shop iBUYPOWER's Certified Refurbished section. Find amazing deals on iBUYPOWER computer cases, gaming monitors, and laptops. The talented team refurbishes devices to provide their customers with affordable, quality products.

Head to the Refurbished section of their website and get a like-new gaming laptop for as little as $1,029! Each refurbished item comes with a 14-day return policy. Refurbished laptops have a 90-day warranty, while desktops come with a generous six-month warranty.

Get iBUYPOWER Free Delivery

Check out our iBUYPOWER coupons and promo codes to get outstanding deals and free shipping on select items. iBUYPOWER often combines flash sales with free shipping and free two-day shipping on select products.

Visit the iBUYPOWER website or look through our coupons to find the latest deals. Special iBUYPOWER offers include $200 off a customizable Snowblind gaming P.C. plus free shipping. You can also get free shipping on all gaming laptops and free two-day shipping on prebuilt RDY gaming P.C.s.

Sales and Offers

In addition to our iBUYPOWER coupon code selection, you can find even more savings on the company's website. They have a constantly changing daily deals section and iBUYPOWER weekly specials. You can save up to $500 on iBUYPOWER gaming systems, receive instant rebates on select products, and get iBUYPOWER free upgrades on your old devices.

As iBUYPOWER is primarily a gaming business, the company partners with game consoles to help you save even more. You can get your first month of the Xbox Game Pass for as little as one dollar when you sign up.

Become A Member 

Another way to save money is to collect iBUYPOWER reward points. You can get 100 reward points for every one dollar you spend. All you have to do is trade in those points to get discounts on the products you love! Referring a friend earns you 1,000 reward points.

About iBUYPOWER

Whether you're a competitive e-sports player or a passionate gamer, iBUYPOWER has all the gaming products you need. Take advantage of our iBUYPOWER coupon codes and iBUYPOWER promos to revamp your gaming setup and unlock your potential! 

The iBUYPOWER P.C. builder program was one of the first custom-built P.C. programs of its kind. The company now offers a range of gaming products, including these iBUYPOWER gaming P.C. and gaming desktop fan favorites: 

  • Snowblind and Snowblind Case
  • Element 9260
  • Element Mini 9300
  • I-Series
  • Trace 

Are you looking to replace the basics? Peruse our impressive iBUYPOWER coupon selection and purchase your new iBUYPOWER laptop, keyboard, or mouse at a great price.

iBUYPOWER: Frequently Asked Questions

How can I combine discounts on iBuyPower orders?

You can only apply one iBuyPower coupon code per order, and stacking multiple discount codes is not possible. However, you can combine an iBuyPower coupon with an iBuyPower promotion that automatically applies to your purchase. For example, if you buy an iBuyPower gaming PC during a sale, you can apply the code to get an additional discount.

Does iBuyPower have a military discount?

iBuyPower doesn’t offer military discounts to active service members and veterans. However, this brand sells to Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores at a discount. If you are a service member looking to buy an iBuyPower keyboard, gaming desktop, snowblind case, or laptop, visit the iBuyPower AAFES online store.

Does iBuyPower have free shipping?

iBuyPower adds a shipping and handling fee to all orders. Your iBuyPower costs depend on the products you order and the type of shipping you need. For example, when purchasing an iBuyPower Element 9260 computer, you need to pay $75 for ground shipping or $179 for next-day air shipping. Some iBuyPower coupon codes and promotions include free shipping, so check back here frequently to save.

How often does iBuyPower have sales?

iBuyPower runs various seasonal sales throughout the year. The iBuyPower sale section is a great place for the PC builder to find deals on a mouse, Trace 930 desktop, I-Series gaming computer, and other products. To stay updated on the latest sales and iBuyPower promotions, sign up for the newsletter.