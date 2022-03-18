Pre-Built iBUYPOWER PC on Sale for $1,899: Real Deals

Just in time for the weekend, we have some fantastic deals on offer. Grab an iBUYPOWER pre-built PC for $1,899 that features the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF and an RTX 3070 Ti. If you're not comfortable sourcing the parts or building your own PC then this is a great option for a powerful productivity and gaming rig.

Also featuring today is an Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti TUF Gaming OC GPU for $729 from Micro Center, and some G.Skill Trident Z5 Series 32GB (DDR5 6000) RAM for $359 from Newegg.

Have a look down below for some more great deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

iBUYPOWER Pre-Built (12th Gen, RTX 3070 Ti): was $2,499, now $1,899 at iBUYPOWER

This pre-built PC from iBUYPOWER features Windows 11 Home Edition, an Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU, along with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GPU. Also included are 16GB DDR4 (3600) RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti TUF Gaming OC: was $949, now $729 at Micro Center

This Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti from Asus is the TUF Gaming OC SKU that features a boost core clock speed of 1815MHz from its 6144 CUDA processors. This GPU has plenty of connectivity with two HDMI ports and three DisplayPort 1.4.

Gigabyte G5 MD (RTX 3050 Ti): was $1,199, now $999 at Newegg

This configuration of Gigabyte’s G5 features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Alongside this, you have a 15.6-inch Pantone-certified FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and powerful DTS:X Ultra audio for immersive gaming.

Looking for more deals?