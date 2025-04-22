You can save $300 on this prebuilt ABS gaming system with the best gaming CPU and GPU combo — AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Every day, I scan through retailers and keep an eye on stock levels and pricing for the most popular PC components. I've started to notice that the stock levels of the 50-series graphics cards from Nvidia are trickling in more regularly. But the better supply has not resulted in better pricing for said cards. The markup from AIB's especially, is well above the MSRP price set by Nvidia, making this deal almost respectable in the current climate.

If you're not comfortable building your own PC, then buying a prebuilt PC is your best option. But you will pay extra for the privilege, and you may not always get the very best components. Sometimes PC building companies make savings by switching to OEM parts like the power supply, memory, and storage. This, of course, is not always the case. This deal lists all the hardware used in the build, so you can check for yourself what's inside and how much the parts cost individually.

Grab the ABS Eurus Aqua Gaming PC for $2,599 at Newegg, which saves you $300 off the list price of $2,899. The ABS Eurus Aqua packs one of the best CPUs for gaming - the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, as well as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz memory, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

ABS Eurus Aqua Gaming PC (RTX 5070 Ti): now $2,599 at Newegg (was $2,899)

It's always cheaper to assemble the parts and build your own PC, but this isn't for everyone, and there's no shame in that. Based on current pricing, this deal isn't too bad, and if anything goes wrong with the PC, you have one warranty to worry about and can easily request a fix or replacement, which is something you don't get when building your own rig.

