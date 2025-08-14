Microsoft brings native Xbox app gaming to Windows on Arm PCs – hints at bigger hardware shift ahead

Native Xbox games for Arm-based Windows 11 PCs is finally here

Microsoft has announced an update for its Xbox app for Arm-based Windows 11 devices, allowing users to download and play games natively. Arm users, including those on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X-powered machines like the Surface Laptop 7, were previously limited to streaming titles through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The latest preview update will now allow select compatible games from the Xbox app to be installed and played locally on these devices.

To access the new functionality, users must be part of both the Windows Insider and Xbox Insider programs. Enrolled Arm-based Windows 11 PCs in the PC Gaming Preview will receive the updated Xbox PC app (version 2508.1001.27.0 or higher) via the Xbox Insider Hub. Those who are not enrolled can join by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub from the Microsoft Store. Simply sign in with your Microsoft account, navigate to the “PC Gaming” option under “Previews,” and select “Join.”

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • MooseMuffin
    Adding support to the app doesn't magically make games compatible. What % of the library is actually playable?
    Reply