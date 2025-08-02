Cyberpunk 2077 Mac benchmarks show most Apple Silicon can run the game at over 30 FPS on medium settings — results vary from a smooth 130+ FPS to a cinematic 24 FPS
You'll need an M4 Max to play at higher resolutions or for better image quality.
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the few AAA games to run natively on Macs, and many gamers have anticipated its arrival. More than four years after it first dropped on PCs and consoles, the game finally arrived on macOS, alongside the release of patch 2.3. To gauge how the game will perform on the limited number of Mac and MacBook variants available on the market, ComputerBase has released a call to the community to benchmark the game. This is the third time that it has done this for Cyberpunk 2077, with the first community benchmark run completed in 2022 with patch 1.5.
The editors at ComputerBase asked the community to run three benchmarks — Medium Preset, Ultra Preset, and Ray Tracing Medium Preset — under two resolutions: 1920 x 1200 and 2560 x 1600. Upscaling must be enabled, with MetalFX set to Balanced when ray tracing is disabled, and to Performance when the feature is activated. Furthermore, the user running the benchmark must set the following options: VSync (Off), Maximum FPS (Off), and Windowed Mode (Full Screen).
So, these are the average results that ComputerBase’s community has submitted so far:
FPS benchmarks
1920x1200, Medium Preset, MetalFX Balanced
1920x1200, Ultra Preset, MetalFX Balanced
1920x1200, Ray Tracing: Medium, MetalFX Performance
2500x1600, Medium Preset, MetalFX Balanced
2500x1600, Ultra Preset, MetalFX Balanced
2500x1600, Ray Tracing: Medium, MetalFX Performance
M4 Max (14 CPU + 32 GPU), 36GB – MBP14
132.35
96.69
70.65
91.70
63.23
47.51
M3 Max (14 CPU + 30 GPU), 36GB – MBP16
105.08
78.27
56.81
74.28
50.68
37.74
M4 Pro (14 CPU + 20 GPU), 48GB – Mac mini
102.18
67.24
49.70
63.21
42.87
32.77
M4 Pro (14 CPU + 20 GPU), 24GB – MBP16
95.81
67.18
49.91
63.24
42.79
32.76
M4 Pro (12 CPU + 16 GPU), 24GB – MBP
86.06
59.72
44.85
56.29
37.55
28.84
M4 Pro (11 CPU + 16 GPU), 24GB – MBP14
85.73
59.52
44.37
55.73
37.29
28.73
M1 Max (10 CPU + 32 GPU), 32GB – MBP
84.20
74.19
-
56.37
34.43
-
M1 Max (10 CPU + 32 GPU), 32GB – MBP14
71.49
61.74
-
48.38
32.84
-
M1 Max (10 CPU + 32 GPU), 32GB – MBP14
-
52.93
-
-
-
-
M3 Pro (12 CPU + 18 GPU), 18GB – MBP14
66.98
47.81
35.73
44.43
30.64
22.98
M2 Pro (10 CPU + 16 GPU), 16GB – Mac mini
62.35
45.48
-
40.76
28.75
-
M3 Pro (11 CPU + 14 GPU), 18GB – MBP14
61.04
42.68
31.60
39.74
26.83
20.03
M4 (10 CPU + 10 GPU), 16GB – MBP
50.50
34.39
-
32.98
-
-
M1 Pro (10 CPU + 16 GPU), 32GB – MBP
48.51
33.59
-
31.92
20.73
-
M1 Pro (10 CPU + 16 GPU), 32GB – MBP14
45.20
32.10
-
30.10
20.20
-
M1 Pro (8 CPU + 14 GPU), 16GB – MBP14
44.82
31.36
-
29.30
19.40
-
M3 (8 CPU + 10 GPU), 16GB – MBP14
42.50
29.60
21.60
27.90
18.50
13.60
M4 (10 CPU + 8 GPU), 16GB – MBA13
33.68
23.40
17.04
21.44
14.92
-
M3 (8 CPU + 8 GPU), 8GB – MBA13
31.94
20.55
-
15.98
11.59
-
M2 (8 CPU + 10 GPU), 24GB – MBA13
31.13
22.03
-
17.45
12.28
-
M2 (8 CPU + 10 GPU), 16GB – MBA13
25.36
17.77
-
15.46
11.10
-
M1 (8 CPU + 8 GPU), 8GB – Mac mini
25.16
-
-
-
-
-
The majority of the tested devices can run Cyberpunk 2077 (Phantom Liberty) at a cinematic 24 FPS, even those that do not hit the minimum 16GB of memory required to run the game. However, when you start cranking up the image quality and resolution, performance drops off precipitously for several models. Nevertheless, these numbers align with the benchmarks a creator ran soon after the game's launch on macOS.
Aside from this, we expect these numbers to improve as CD Projekt Red gets more feedback from gamers running their title on Apple computers. This would enable them to optimize Cyberpunk 2077 for Apple hardware, finally unlocking the raw horsepower hidden within Apple silicon chips. However, even though the game runs on Apple M chips, they are still not supported on iPadOS devices that run the same hardware with 16GB of memory. Hopefully, both parties will change their mind in the future and allow us to play AAA games on our iPads. Well, one can dream.
