Cyberpunk 2077 Mac benchmarks show most Apple Silicon can run the game at over 30 FPS on medium settings — results vary from a smooth 130+ FPS to a cinematic 24 FPS

You'll need an M4 Max to play at higher resolutions or for better image quality.

Screenshots from Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Mac
(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the few AAA games to run natively on Macs, and many gamers have anticipated its arrival. More than four years after it first dropped on PCs and consoles, the game finally arrived on macOS, alongside the release of patch 2.3. To gauge how the game will perform on the limited number of Mac and MacBook variants available on the market, ComputerBase has released a call to the community to benchmark the game. This is the third time that it has done this for Cyberpunk 2077, with the first community benchmark run completed in 2022 with patch 1.5.

The editors at ComputerBase asked the community to run three benchmarks — Medium Preset, Ultra Preset, and Ray Tracing Medium Preset — under two resolutions: 1920 x 1200 and 2560 x 1600. Upscaling must be enabled, with MetalFX set to Balanced when ray tracing is disabled, and to Performance when the feature is activated. Furthermore, the user running the benchmark must set the following options: VSync (Off), Maximum FPS (Off), and Windowed Mode (Full Screen).

So, these are the average results that ComputerBase’s community has submitted so far:

FPS benchmarks

1920x1200, Medium Preset, MetalFX Balanced

1920x1200, Ultra Preset, MetalFX Balanced

1920x1200, Ray Tracing: Medium, MetalFX Performance

2500x1600, Medium Preset, MetalFX Balanced

2500x1600, Ultra Preset, MetalFX Balanced

2500x1600, Ray Tracing: Medium, MetalFX Performance

M4 Max (14 CPU + 32 GPU), 36GB – MBP14

132.35

96.69

70.65

91.70

63.23

47.51

M3 Max (14 CPU + 30 GPU), 36GB – MBP16

105.08

78.27

56.81

74.28

50.68

37.74

M4 Pro (14 CPU + 20 GPU), 48GB – Mac mini

102.18

67.24

49.70

63.21

42.87

32.77

M4 Pro (14 CPU + 20 GPU), 24GB – MBP16

95.81

67.18

49.91

63.24

42.79

32.76

M4 Pro (12 CPU + 16 GPU), 24GB – MBP

86.06

59.72

44.85

56.29

37.55

28.84

M4 Pro (11 CPU + 16 GPU), 24GB – MBP14

85.73

59.52

44.37

55.73

37.29

28.73

M1 Max (10 CPU + 32 GPU), 32GB – MBP

84.20

74.19

-

56.37

34.43

-

M1 Max (10 CPU + 32 GPU), 32GB – MBP14

71.49

61.74

-

48.38

32.84

-

M1 Max (10 CPU + 32 GPU), 32GB – MBP14

-

52.93

-

-

-

-

M3 Pro (12 CPU + 18 GPU), 18GB – MBP14

66.98

47.81

35.73

44.43

30.64

22.98

M2 Pro (10 CPU + 16 GPU), 16GB – Mac mini

62.35

45.48

-

40.76

28.75

-

M3 Pro (11 CPU + 14 GPU), 18GB – MBP14

61.04

42.68

31.60

39.74

26.83

20.03

M4 (10 CPU + 10 GPU), 16GB – MBP

50.50

34.39

-

32.98

-

-

M1 Pro (10 CPU + 16 GPU), 32GB – MBP

48.51

33.59

-

31.92

20.73

-

M1 Pro (10 CPU + 16 GPU), 32GB – MBP14

45.20

32.10

-

30.10

20.20

-

M1 Pro (8 CPU + 14 GPU), 16GB – MBP14

44.82

31.36

-

29.30

19.40

-

M3 (8 CPU + 10 GPU), 16GB – MBP14

42.50

29.60

21.60

27.90

18.50

13.60

M4 (10 CPU + 8 GPU), 16GB – MBA13

33.68

23.40

17.04

21.44

14.92

-

M3 (8 CPU + 8 GPU), 8GB – MBA13

31.94

20.55

-

15.98

11.59

-

M2 (8 CPU + 10 GPU), 24GB – MBA13

31.13

22.03

-

17.45

12.28

-

M2 (8 CPU + 10 GPU), 16GB – MBA13

25.36

17.77

-

15.46

11.10

-

M1 (8 CPU + 8 GPU), 8GB – Mac mini

25.16

-

-

-

-

-

The majority of the tested devices can run Cyberpunk 2077 (Phantom Liberty) at a cinematic 24 FPS, even those that do not hit the minimum 16GB of memory required to run the game. However, when you start cranking up the image quality and resolution, performance drops off precipitously for several models. Nevertheless, these numbers align with the benchmarks a creator ran soon after the game's launch on macOS.

Aside from this, we expect these numbers to improve as CD Projekt Red gets more feedback from gamers running their title on Apple computers. This would enable them to optimize Cyberpunk 2077 for Apple hardware, finally unlocking the raw horsepower hidden within Apple silicon chips. However, even though the game runs on Apple M chips, they are still not supported on iPadOS devices that run the same hardware with 16GB of memory. Hopefully, both parties will change their mind in the future and allow us to play AAA games on our iPads. Well, one can dream.

