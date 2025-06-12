Disastrous MindsEye launch plagued by performance issues — even an RTX 5090 can't deliver 60 fps despite 19GB VRAM usage, developer working on a fix

Third-person action-adventure title MindsEye had a disastrous launch after many day-one players complained of performance issues despite driving top-of-the-line equipment. One creator shared on X (formerly Twitter) that they have an average frames per second (fps) of just 55, despite running an RTX 5090 paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and 64GB of DDR5. The screenshot shows the game's 98% GPU usage and gobbles up 19GB of VRAM. It comes after the game was universally panned on launch for its unfinished state, with players reporting wild glitches and strange NPC behavior.

One player running a more modest system—an RX 9070 XT GPU matched to a 9800X3D processor—tried the game set to the lowest possible quality. They were able to achieve a more respectable 84 fps, but they had atrocious 21 fps 1% lows and 16 fps 0.1% lows.

This shot perfectly encapsulates the state of MindsEye performance. Sub 60fps on a 5090, in a game that does not even use hardware Lumen, as far as I know. Also, over 19GB of VRAM, for whatever reason. pic.twitter.com/3orSj1WnhiJune 11, 2025

These absolutely horrendous numbers make the game quite unplayable on most gaming PCs, and it’s quite reminiscent of Cyberpunk 2077, which ran into the same problems when it launched five years ago. One might argue that the developers would’ve warned the players about the hardware requirements for MindsEye, but the Steam page says otherwise.

The game’s minimum requirements are an Intel Core i5-12400F or an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X matched to a GPU with 6GB of VRAM, like RTX 2060 or RX 5600 XT, and 16GB of RAM. If you want a better experience, its recommended specifications are an Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with an 8 GB VRAM GPU like the RTX 4070 or RX 6800 XT. However, the samples we’ve seen show that these specifications are largely unable to run the game at good quality with acceptable fps numbers.

Here's MINDSEYE Performance at the lowest possible settings, 1% Lows and 0.1% are absolutely atrocious.I do not recommend playing this Game on PC pic.twitter.com/m4iqACTmvVJune 10, 2025

GameGPU.com tested the game at maximum quality and no upscaling across different GPUs with a 9800X3D CPU, and the results showed that you need at least an RX9070 with 16 GB of VRAM to hit more than 60 fps at 1920 x 1080 resolution. If you want to play at 1440p, only the RTX 4090 24 GB and RTX 5090 32 GB can go above that number, while no GPU achieves more than 60 fps at 4K resolution.

The suggested minimum and recommended GPUs for the game aren’t even listed in the test, as they only have 6 GB or 8GB of VRAM, whereas the least powerful tested GPU was the RTX 2080 Ti, which has 11GB of VRAM. Despite being locked to 30 fps, console players are also reportedly experiencing stutter issues.

Thankfully, the developers have already released a statement on Steam acknowledging the issue and said that they’re working on a hotfix for the game. “Improving performance across all devices is our immediate focus,” the team said. “A patch that begins our commitment to address this is scheduled for the end of this week on PC, which will also roll out to consoles as soon as possible.”

This is a comforting thought for the players who have invested at least $60 to buy the game, only to find it unplayable on their systems. Hopefully, the team irons out these kinks and gets the game playing as smoothly as possible on the greatest number of systems.