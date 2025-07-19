GTA 5 finally launches in Saudi Arabia and the UAE 12 years after its global release — will be age-rated 21+ as part of the new regulatory framework

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online have finally launched in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, nearly 12 years after their global debut. The confirmation came from the General Authority for Media Regulation in Saudi Arabia and the UAE Media Council, which cleared the game with a new 21+ age rating. The approval is a landmark moment for the region’s gaming landscape, reflecting a broader shift in content regulation and an openness to games that were once considered too controversial for release.

For years, GTA V was unavailable in both countries due to its depictions of violence, sex, and drug use, which clashed with strict, conservative-skewing local policies. That didn’t stop players from finding ways around the restrictions, though, according to Nico Reports. They either imported physical copies or created foreign PlayStation and Xbox accounts to sidestep the ban and download the game. Now, for the first time, local gamers can legally purchase and play the title without such workarounds, underscoring the significance of this approval.

The move is part of a larger regulatory evolution that began in 2016 when Saudi Arabia shifted from relying on the PEGI rating system to its localized classifications. This change allowed games like God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 to receive delayed approvals, sometimes after minor localization tweaks. The introduction of this new 21+ rating, which surpasses PEGI’s 18+ threshold, has paved the way for GTA V to launch without major edits, providing a more straightforward path for publishers to bring mature games to the region.

Industry observers believe this decision could have far-reaching effects. According to Niko Partners’ 2025 MENA-3 Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report, over 90% of PC and console players in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt are already over the age of 21. With the gaming market in these countries expected to grow from $2 billion in 2024 to $2.8 billion by 2029—and with the total number of gamers projected to hit 84.3 million—publishers now have a stronger incentive to align their global release strategies with MENA markets.

GTA 6 is set to release next year. (Image credit: Rockstar Games / YouTube)

The approval also coincides with a newly forged partnership between Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, and the Saudi-based Advanced Initiative Company. This deal will see the local distribution of Take-Two’s biggest franchises, including GTA V, WWE 2K, NBA 2K, and Red Dead Redemption, making the region a more attractive and accessible market for international publishers. GTA 5 will now be added to that list, and it will be available across all platforms.

The timing is particularly significant as anticipation builds for Grand Theft Auto 6, which is set to release on May 9, 2026. With the 21+ framework in place, the game is expected to launch in Saudi Arabia and the UAE without facing the kind of long delays or regulatory challenges that kept GTA V off shelves for more than a decade. Cultural sensitivities, however, remain crucial to success. Therefore, respectful localization and marketing remain essential for avoiding controversy and backlash.

For gamers, this approval is a long-awaited win. After years of workarounds and unofficial imports, people in Saudi Arabia and the UAE can finally access one of the most iconic titles in gaming history. As of May 2025, GTA V has sold over 215 million copies worldwide, so this new expansion into two major markets could push the game closer to the 250-million milestone. And, now, with its successor on the horizon, the region is poised to be part of Rockstar’s global launch plans from day one, granted GTA 6 conforms to local censorship laws.

