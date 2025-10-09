U.S. finally grants Nvidia license to ship AI GPUs to UAE: 500,000 Blackwell GPUs coming to the Gulf region

News
By published

Billions of dollars at stake.

Blackwell
(Image credit: Nvidia)

The U.S. government has finally granted Nvidia an export license to ship tens of billions of dollars' worth of leading-edge AI GPUs to the United Arab Emirates, initiating the first stage of a large bilateral technology partnership, reports Bloomberg. However, none of the AI accelerators shipped to the UAE will be destined for Abu Dhabi-based AI outfit G42, but will be operated by American companies that have datacenters in the UAE.

The authorization follows a May agreement allowing the UAE to purchase up to 500,000 advanced Nvidia processors each year (Blackwell for now, Rubin and Feynman in the coming years), while committing to $1.4 trillion of investment in the U.S. over the next decade. Each side is expected to match contributions on a dollar-for-dollar basis. The initial set of permits excludes chips for G42, Abu Dhabi's state-backed AI firm that is developing a 5 GW data center primarily for OpenAI. However, under the terms of the arrangement, G42 will get 20% of AI processors bound for the UAE in the future. 

TOPICS
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.