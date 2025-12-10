The Nvidia H200 export saga, as it happened — Beijing ponders response and buyers line up, while Blackwell remains locked behind restrictions

The U.S. government has formally approved the export of Nvidia’s high-performance H200 AI chips to China, reinstating access to a class of silicon previously barred under national security rules. Sales will be allowed to select Chinese customers pending government review, and each chip must be routed through U.S. territory for inspection and accompanied by a 25% import duty. The move ends a freeze that ultimately led to Nvidia losing its entire Chinese market share and upended development plans for large-scale AI models in the region.

The announcement, first made by President Donald Trump via Truth Social, comes after months of internal debate within the U.S. administration over how to apply export restrictions without accelerating China’s ability to develop domestic alternatives. The H200, a powerful GPU from Nvidia’s Hopper generation, significantly outperforms the previously approved H20 and had been considered too capable for Chinese markets under earlier rules. Its reauthorization hints that there’s been a shift in Washington’s approach, namely to maintain technological superiority, but it will allow controlled access to limit the pace of Chinese self-sufficiency.

An unexpected U-turn