Marvell’s $5.5B Celestial AI acquisition expands its role in AI data center hardware — firm now positioned to deliver next-gen optical interconnects

Marvell has confirmed plans to acquire Celestial AI in a deal worth up to $5.5 billion, a figure that immediately places it among the most aggressive acquisitions any mid-tier silicon vendor has made in the current AI cycle, and marks a decisive shift in how the company intends to compete against Nvidia, AMD, and Intel in the rest of the decade.

Celestial AI spent much of the last four years building a photonic interconnect platform intended to deliver high-bandwidth communication among accelerators without the electrical-signal penalties that limit today’s GPU-dense racks.

Its Orion architecture centres on light-based data movement between local compute domains, a design intended to expand usable memory and reduce power lost to traditional SerDes. Those capabilities explain why Marvell, which already ships a large portfolio of cloud-scale networking silicon, is positioning the acquisition as a way to collapse the boundary between server-to-server networking and on-package connectivity inside AI nodes.