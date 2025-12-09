Marvell’s $5.5B Celestial AI acquisition expands its role in AI data center hardware — firm now positioned to deliver next-gen optical interconnects

News Analysis
By published

Acquisition positions Marvell to compete in next-generation optical interconnects and data-center AI silicon.

A &#039;Marvell&#039; sign sits in front of its offices.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marvell has confirmed plans to acquire Celestial AI in a deal worth up to $5.5 billion, a figure that immediately places it among the most aggressive acquisitions any mid-tier silicon vendor has made in the current AI cycle, and marks a decisive shift in how the company intends to compete against Nvidia, AMD, and Intel in the rest of the decade.

Celestial AI spent much of the last four years building a photonic interconnect platform intended to deliver high-bandwidth communication among accelerators without the electrical-signal penalties that limit today’s GPU-dense racks.