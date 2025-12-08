The Senate's new SAFE bill is set to curb access to advanced chips to China, but that won't slow down the AI war — training workloads still heavily rely on Nvidia, while alternatives remain inefficient

A new bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate threatens to put the brakes on Nvidia's efforts to sell its latest AI-training hardware to Chinese customers, even as the Trump administration mulls allowing lower-powered versions of the hardware. China is looking to restrict access to this kind of hardware too, to favor domestic chip firms, which would harden its supply chains and reduce trading turbulence. However, with no real alternatives to Nvidia's GPUs for training hardware and numerous ways to circumvent sanctions, tariffs, and trade barriers, it's hard to imagine Nvidia completely exiting the region.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spent much of last week meeting with U.S. legislators, including President Trump and Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees U.S. export control programs. Huang clearly wasn't persuasive enough, though, as now the proposed Secure and Feasible Exports Act (SAFE) bill would force the Commerce Department to halt export licenses for the sale of the latest chips to U.S. adversaries, including China and Russia, for 30 months.

This ban could cover all existing chips and anything more powerful than them developed by any of the major companies over that same period. Although it primarily targets Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs, it would also cover Nvidia's last-generation Hopper designs, AMD's graphics chips, and Google's latest TPU designs.