Top China silicon figure calls on country to stop using Nvidia GPUs for AI — says current AI development model could become 'lethal' if not addressed

News
By published

Develop AI-specific ASICs instead.

Nvidia H200 Hopper
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Wei Shaojun, vice president of China Semiconductor Industry Association, and a senior Chinese academic and government adviser, has called on China and other Asian countries to ditch using Nvidia GPUs for AI training and inference. At a forum in Singapore, he warned that reliance on U.S.-origin hardware poses long-term risks for China and its regional peers, reports Bloomberg

Wei criticized the current AI development model across Asia, which closely mirrors the American path of using compute GPUs from Nvidia or AMD for training large language models such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek. He argued that this imitation limits regional autonomy and could become 'lethal' if not addressed. According to Wei, Asia's strategy must diverge from the U.S. template, particularly in foundational areas like algorithm design and computing infrastructure. 

Over time, Nvidia reinforced its lead with specialized hardware (Tensor Cores, mixed-precision formats), tight software integration, and widespread cloud and OEM support, making its GPUs the default compute backbone for AI training and inference. Nvidia's modern architectures like Blackwell for data centers have plenty of optimizations for AI training and inference and have almost nothing to do with graphics. By contrast, special-purpose ASICs — which are advocated by Wei Shaojun — are yet to gain traction for either training or inference.

TOPICS
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Is this one of those "please stop buying Nvidia gpus so we can buy them" kind of deals? What's the alternative?
    Reply
  • thisisaname
    S58_is_the_goat said:
    Is this one of those "please stop buying Nvidia gpus so we can buy them" kind of deals? What's the alternative?
    I think it is more like please buy china made chips, they are just as good. If you discount power usage and performance.
    Reply
  • acadia11
    No it’s part of thr party’s 40+ year march towards technical superiority and self-reliance away from Western and if you think it’s a joke you haven’t all been watching what’s been happening in the world. They’ve already done it with CPUs what makes you think gPUs aren’t next … china is taking its place back in the world as a technology leader. It’s already happened it Green Energy, EVs, cell phones …
    Reply
  • acadia11
    thisisaname said:
    I think it is more like please buy china made chips, they are just as good. If you discount power usage and performance.
    You guys don’t get itZ
    Reply