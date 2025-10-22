OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas AI browser, LLM can browse the internet for you and even complete tasks — initial release for macOS, with Windows, iOS, and Android to follow soon after

OpenAI just announced a new AI-powered browser that integrates its ChatGPT LLM right into the app. During a livestream, the company unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, coming first to macOS, with Windows, iPhone, and Android support to follow.

ChatGPT Atlas is a Chromium-based browser that uses the same platform as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera. What makes it different is that the built-in ChatGPT will allow it to browse the internet and perform actions on your behalf.

Some examples shown during the live stream include instructing it to search the browsing history for something you’ve seen before, using the ChatGPT sidebar to look at a webpage and explain it to you, and even doing things for you, like scanning a recipe and ordering the ingredients on your Instacart account. Because of this, ChatGPT Atlas can potentially do a lot of your tedious tasks, like moving data from a Google Docs file into a project management app or listing items you have to buy and putting them in your preferred basket.

Of course, giving an AI in-depth access to your browser means that it would be able to see your data and private information, so OpenAI gave users the option to use it in logged-in or logged-out mode. When you select the latter, ChatGPT will only browse the public internet and won’t have access to your accounts. Still, it does not mean that it won’t be vulnerable, especially as Comet, Perplexity AI’s AI-driven browser, has proven to be vulnerable to basic phishing scams and malicious code injection.

OpenAI and Perplexity aren’t the only ones building an AI-powered browser, though. Google was reportedly working on something similar since last year, Microsoft introduced Copilot Mode that allows you to talk about your open tabs in July, and Opera Neon is already in early access. All these apps are free at the moment, but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that ChatGPT Atlas’ more advanced Agent Mode is limited to Plus and Pro users, while Microsoft said that its Copilot Mode in Edge will only be free for a limited time.

