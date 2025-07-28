Edge browser's new Copilot Mode lets you talk to AI about your tabs if you opt in — but it's only free for 'a limited time'

Microsoft has been ramping up its Copilot AI assistant across its ecosystem, through Windows, Office, and Edge. Today, the company is announcing a new "experimental" Copilot Mode to Edge, which will combine chat, search, and navigation, as well as let you take certain actions.



The opt-in feature will put Copilot in each new tab with an input box that you can use to ask questions, type in a web address, or do a web search. With further permission, you can allow Copilot to look at all of your tabs for it to get more information about whatever project you're working on. That will let you make comparisons or answer questions without constantly cycling between tabs.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Additionally, Copilot in Edge is also getting voice recognition, which will allow you to speak to Copilot rather than typing. Microsoft says that "coming soon," you'll be able to give Copilot access to your browser history and credentials to complete some actions on your behalf. In the blog post, Microsoft vice president of product for Edge, Sean Lyndersay, suggested that it could complete tasks like "booking reservations or managing errands."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In one example, Lyndersay wrote that asking "Find me a paddleboard rental near work," could lead to Copilit finding you a rental location, making the booking, checking the weather, and recommending sunscreen or paddleboarding tutorials.

Other features include a pane that Copilot stays in when invoked so that you don't lose your view of the original website. It will also be able to pick up where you left off on conversations and research projects.

But for any of these features — those that are here and those that are coming soon — you need to provide permission. You can turn Copilot Mode on and off, or just never touch it and use the browser as you already do. Other features, like seeing all open tabs, require even more permission.



"With Copilot Mode in Edge, your data is protected under Microsoft’s trusted privacy standards that are built to keep your information safe, secure, and never shared without your permission," Lyndersay wrote. "Your browser data will be handled and protected in accordance with the Microsoft Privacy Statement, and there will always be clear, visual cues on your browser when Copilot is viewing or listening."

Microsoft has taken it on the chin when it comes to AI and privacy before. The company launched Copilot+ PCs with its Recall feature, which was lambasted by privacy experts before its reworking. Even then, when it was later re-released, still captured some sensitive data . Some app developers, like the ones making Signal and the Brave browser, have blocked access from Recall by using DRM protection tools.

Copilot Mode is available for Edge on both Windows and macOS. While the feature is free now, Microsoft says that will only be the case for "a limited time," but has not suggested when a subscription would be required or how much it might cost. Additionally, some features may have usage limits.



If you want to try Copilot mode, you can go to aka.ms/copilot-mode .