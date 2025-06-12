Copilot Vision is live on Windows in the US — AI companion can see two apps at once

Copilot Vision, which lets you share your screen with the Microsoft AI companion, is now available in the United States on Windows 10 and 11, the company announced today .

The feature was first shown off at Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebration , though previous iterations have been available in Microsoft Edge. Like the Edge version, Copilot Vision on Windows is part of Copilot Labs , a series of experimental features that are being refined.

Copilot Vision on Windows will let you share two apps at a time, allowing Copilot to analyze both and provide insights or answer questions using context from either. An additional feature, Highlights, will let you ask Copilot how to perform tasks in an app. You can click and ask Copilot "show me how" for instructions. Microsoft says that Copilot can provide tips while playing video games, get tips to adjust lighting in photos, or compare packing lists and travel schedules to see if you'll have everything you need.



Vision won't start automatically. You'll have to open Copilot, click the glasses icon, choose which applications you want to share, and then start asking Copilot for help. In other words, it's opt-in. You can stop sharing by hitting Stop in the Copilot composer.



Beyond Copilot Vision, Microsoft is also enabling Deep Research and file search on Windows today.

Microsoft's blog makes it very clear that the geographies where Copilot Vision for Windows will be limited. While the launch is in the United States, it will be coming to "more non-European countries soon." It's unclear which countries those are, but in the European Union, Microsoft already has to follow more strict rules.

