Microsoft will soon allow AI to change your Windows 11 settings

Microsoft is adding even more AI to Windows 11 courtesy of a new agent that can assist users in the settings app. Microsoft announced in a Windows Experience blog post that the new AI assistant will be capable of adjusting user settings on request, including adjusting mouse precision and asking questions on how to perform specific tasks.

Once it arrives, the new AI agent will be able to assist users in troubleshooting their PC and answer any questions about settings users need help adjusting. The new AI bot, which will be accessible at the top of the Settings app’s window bar, can also adjust settings entirely on its own with the user’s permission.

Agent in Windows Settings - YouTube Watch On

Microsoft's upcoming AI agent will first debut via the Windows Insider program for testers using Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, but will soon come to Windows Insiders on regular x86-powered systems. Microsoft neglected to share a release date for an official update that will make the AI agent accessible to all Windows 11 users.

Microsoft also announced several additional updates in its blog post, some of which are also AI-related. The Photos app is getting new dynamic lighting controls on Copilot+ PCs to assist photo editors. Three light sources can be manipulated in the Photo app, enabling users to adjust the lighting experience of their photos.

The Snipping Tool is also getting an update to adjust the cropping area to frame on-screen content accurately and tightly. This improvement aims to speed up the capture of high-quality crops, with less time needed to fine-tune the image after manually capturing it. Snipping Tool also gets a text extractor that allows users to extract text from photos and screenshots, as well as a color picker that can capture the exact color values of anything on the screen.

AI is being implemented into File Explorer, with AI actions that allow users to interact "more deeply" with their files. Right-clicking photos/videos or any other file type in File Explorer will open up AI actions to perform on those files, such as summarizing content or editing images.

Copilot itself is also getting a big update in the future, dubbed Copilot Vision, that will enable users to share browsers and app windows with Copilot. This will give Copilot more capability to help users solve problems or provide assistance in websites or applications by giving Copilot full eyes on the physical app itself for analysis.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are just some of the updates Microsoft is adding to Windows 11 in the near future; most, if not all, of these updates still need to be tested and will make their way through Microsoft's Windows Insider program first before being released to the public.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.