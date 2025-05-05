Windows 11 24H2 update is now automatically downloading on some PCs
Microsoft reached the last phase of the gradual rollout of this update a few days ago.
Many Windows 11 users will soon get Windows 11 24H2 automatically, according to a Microsoft bulletin published Friday. Microsoft specifically says "Devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, versions 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2 that are not managed by IT departments will receive the update to version 24H2 automatically." Windows Latest spotted this bulletin and points out that, for many folks, Windows 11 24H2 is going to be downloaded whether you intend to install it or not.
Microsoft says it's in the last phase of a gradual rollout for Windows 11 24H2. This phase began on Friday and will offer the newest version of Windows to anyone on version 10 or 11, which isn't affected by a compatibility hold. All you have to do is head to 'Settings > Windows Update' and select 'Check for updates.' As mentioned in the intro, though, many folks will receive the update automatically. These users will only get to choose when to apply the update or to postpone the update. If you are on a storage-limited device, Microsoft's pushy behavior might therefore cause some issues.
There are ways to cancel Windows 11 24H2's forced installation if a delay of up to four weeks offered by the system UI isn't enough for you. The linked Windows Latest post includes a few command prompt strings you can input, even if it has already started downloading. The commands should stop the download and delete any update files and folders. Moreover, there are instructions on how to block Windows simply trying to download the update again.
Windows 10 remains dominant
The most recent figures shared by StatCounter show that, in April, Windows 11 user market share moved to within single digit percentage points behind Windows 10. The figures are currently said to be 43.72% Windows 11, and 52.94% Windows 10.
With just a few months left before Windows 10 reaches the end of support (October 14, 2025), Microsoft likely hopes that the Windows 11 user base will command a much larger proportion of user hearts and minds. Ironing out the well-publicized Windows 11 24H2 wrinkles will be one way the company can entice users over. But, it has also reportedly been resorting to full-screen ads and popups to push Windows 10 users to update. Still, keeping the update path open and free for Windows 10 holdouts is a more than welcome measure. Many will likely want to take that path when October comes around.
Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.
Every time they create a new version, instead of expanding the operating system, they first go through and trim out dozens if not hundreds of features many people want to have access to. Then over the next couple years, they add them back, reluctantly and slowly.
I tried Windows 11 when it first came out, and it was unusable, because many features I was used to using were hidden and I had no idea where to find them., and it had bugs and a lack of driver support.
I recently was forced to upgrade my work laptop to windows 11 a couple months ago, and fortunately, most of the stuff I am used to having access to has been put back into the UI. Now upgrading a windows 10 computer to windows 11 is nearly transparent. I even upgraded my primary gaming computer after seeing how well Windows 11 had finally been fleshed out. For work I use a Windows 11 laptop to Remote into a Windows 10 workstation that will not be updated to Windows 11 for a couple years yet due to incompatibilities with my CAD software. There literally is no significant difference. The task bar has things centered, but even that can be changed to have it moved back to the left side. To be honest, I hate the centered task bar, as every time you open a new program things shift location on the task bar. But it is a trivial issue.
If Windows wants its users to upgrade to the newest operating system, instead of degrading what already exists, they need to roll out the new Windows with all the old features accessible, with the new features featured but ignorable. People will switch over if it is not a massive hit on their enjoyment or productivity, and the new features will get incorporated into their daily routines. If the new features are meant to replace old features, if Microsoft leaves the ability to hide features we do not want anymore and highlight new ones we want to use often, we the community can decide what is best for our uses.
We do not need to have your bad ideas force fed down our throats in other words. If we are the customer, and time after time after time the vast majority of do not want instant changes to how we work forced on us, then as the business, give us what we want. Stability with incremental advancements that we can accept on our own time!