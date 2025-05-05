Windows 11 24H2 update is now automatically downloading on some PCs

Many Windows 11 users will soon get Windows 11 24H2 automatically, according to a Microsoft bulletin published Friday. Microsoft specifically says "Devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, versions 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2 that are not managed by IT departments will receive the update to version 24H2 automatically." Windows Latest spotted this bulletin and points out that, for many folks, Windows 11 24H2 is going to be downloaded whether you intend to install it or not.

Microsoft says it's in the last phase of a gradual rollout for Windows 11 24H2. This phase began on Friday and will offer the newest version of Windows to anyone on version 10 or 11, which isn't affected by a compatibility hold. All you have to do is head to 'Settings > Windows Update' and select 'Check for updates.' As mentioned in the intro, though, many folks will receive the update automatically. These users will only get to choose when to apply the update or to postpone the update. If you are on a storage-limited device, Microsoft's pushy behavior might therefore cause some issues.

There are ways to cancel Windows 11 24H2's forced installation if a delay of up to four weeks offered by the system UI isn't enough for you. The linked Windows Latest post includes a few command prompt strings you can input, even if it has already started downloading. The commands should stop the download and delete any update files and folders. Moreover, there are instructions on how to block Windows simply trying to download the update again.

Windows 10 remains dominant

The most recent figures shared by StatCounter show that, in April, Windows 11 user market share moved to within single digit percentage points behind Windows 10. The figures are currently said to be 43.72% Windows 11, and 52.94% Windows 10.

With just a few months left before Windows 10 reaches the end of support (October 14, 2025), Microsoft likely hopes that the Windows 11 user base will command a much larger proportion of user hearts and minds. Ironing out the well-publicized Windows 11 24H2 wrinkles will be one way the company can entice users over. But, it has also reportedly been resorting to full-screen ads and popups to push Windows 10 users to update. Still, keeping the update path open and free for Windows 10 holdouts is a more than welcome measure. Many will likely want to take that path when October comes around.