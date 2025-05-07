Windows 10 support is ending — but End of 10 wants you to switch to Linux

Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 on Oct. 14, 2025. After that, there won't be any feature updates or security patches for your machine. The company has been pushing users to switch to devices that are ready for Windows 11, including its new Copilot+ PCs.



But a small group calling itself "End of 10" has a different idea — instead of switching to a new PC, switch away from Windows altogether. The team, which includes some people involved in the Linux community and KDE project, is pushing for people to install Linux on their Windows 10 PCs, or to find someone with technical expertise to help.



End of Ten is pushing some standard arguments against Windows, including that Linux doesn't have ads or telemetry, but is also pointing out that throwing away all of these Windows 10 laptops will create e-waste, and that "keeping a functioning device longer is a hugely effective way to reduce emissions."



By at least one estimate by Canalys, 240 million PCs aren't ready to upgrade to Windows 11 based on their hardware requirements.



There's also a compelling fiscal argument: installing a free, open-source operating system on your old PC is definitely cheaper than buying a new machine.

End of 10 suggests that most people should be able to install Linux on their own (though it doesn't make distribution recommendations, instead suggesting that you "Search for Linux distributions for beginners" to find one). If you don't have that knowledge or confidence, the group is promising that the Linux community is there to support you.



The site features a list of shops and tech collectives that say they're willing to help with Linux support. But as of this writing, the vast majority of the 43 listed places are in Germany, with most others sprinkled elsewhere throughout Europe. There's a similar case in a section filled with events dedicated to helping to install and teach Linux.

End of 10 isn't the only organization switching to Linux. Some computer charities are also giving it a shot to give people in need laptops that might otherwise end up in landfills.



Windows 11 has some strict system requirements, including 8th Gen Core or more recent Intel processors, AMD Ryzen 2000 or higher processors, and a selection of Qualcomm chips. Newer AI-focused Copilot+ laptops using chips with NPUs, including the Intel Core Ultra 200V series, AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X, X Plus, or X Elite. They also require at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though Windows 11 only requires 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.



And while End of 10 is pointing at Linux, there have been myriad ways to install Windows 11 on old Windows 10 PCs that are technically unsupported.



But if you're staring down an aging laptop and you aren't ready to replace it yet, now may be Linux's time to shine. It's not a new argument, but since the Linux community is opening its arms, perhaps it will earn a few new fans.