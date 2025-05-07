Windows 10 support is ending — but End of 10 wants you to switch to Linux

You could switch to Windows 11... or you could ditch Windows altogether.

Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 on Oct. 14, 2025. After that, there won't be any feature updates or security patches for your machine. The company has been pushing users to switch to devices that are ready for Windows 11, including its new Copilot+ PCs.

But a small group calling itself "End of 10" has a different idea — instead of switching to a new PC, switch away from Windows altogether. The team, which includes some people involved in the Linux community and KDE project, is pushing for people to install Linux on their Windows 10 PCs, or to find someone with technical expertise to help.

End of Ten is pushing some standard arguments against Windows, including that Linux doesn't have ads or telemetry, but is also pointing out that throwing away all of these Windows 10 laptops will create e-waste, and that "keeping a functioning device longer is a hugely effective way to reduce emissions."

By at least one estimate by Canalys, 240 million PCs aren't ready to upgrade to Windows 11 based on their hardware requirements.

There's also a compelling fiscal argument: installing a free, open-source operating system on your old PC is definitely cheaper than buying a new machine.

End of 10 suggests that most people should be able to install Linux on their own (though it doesn't make distribution recommendations, instead suggesting that you "Search for Linux distributions for beginners" to find one). If you don't have that knowledge or confidence, the group is promising that the Linux community is there to support you.

The site features a list of shops and tech collectives that say they're willing to help with Linux support. But as of this writing, the vast majority of the 43 listed places are in Germany, with most others sprinkled elsewhere throughout Europe. There's a similar case in a section filled with events dedicated to helping to install and teach Linux.

End of 10 isn't the only organization switching to Linux. Some computer charities are also giving it a shot to give people in need laptops that might otherwise end up in landfills.

Windows 11 has some strict system requirements, including 8th Gen Core or more recent Intel processors, AMD Ryzen 2000 or higher processors, and a selection of Qualcomm chips. Newer AI-focused Copilot+ laptops using chips with NPUs, including the Intel Core Ultra 200V series, AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X, X Plus, or X Elite. They also require at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though Windows 11 only requires 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

And while End of 10 is pointing at Linux, there have been myriad ways to install Windows 11 on old Windows 10 PCs that are technically unsupported.

But if you're staring down an aging laptop and you aren't ready to replace it yet, now may be Linux's time to shine. It's not a new argument, but since the Linux community is opening its arms, perhaps it will earn a few new fans.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Notton
    I'll vouch for Mint. It'll run smoothly on a craptastic Ryzen 3 7320U with 8GB RAM.
    I didn't even run into some dreaded wifi/BT card issues because the card is crap.
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    Or you could just use Rufus to bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement and install Windows 11 on your "unsupported" PC...
    Reply
  • thestryker
    While I would love to see more people getting experience with Linux I think it still only applies to two camps: people who don't use their device for much beyond browsing/video/email and those willing to troubleshoot and problem solve. The closest we've come to a Windows like experience (where stuff just works) on Linux is SteamOS (and I suppose ChromeOS to a degree) but that's driven entirely by gaming.

    At the end of the day Linux is fine until it's not or doesn't work the way one expects. I like tinkering with things but my primary systems likely will never move from Windows because it works. I definitely have other systems that are Linux based and they work perfectly, but they're also doing very specific things.

    Personally speaking if I had unsupported systems that needed to be online I'd just circumvent the Win 11 install restrictions and install that. I don't think this is a great solution, but for most Windows users it's going to be the best one.
    Reply
  • PiersPlowman
    Linux is a fine alternative provided that you are not tied to any Linux-unfriendly proprietary software. I guess the most common show stoppers are Word and Excel, and while there is Libre office, interoperability is not guaranteed.

    Actually, if all you need is basic web functionality, ChromeOS Flex is the better choice.
    Reply
  • heffeque
    I'm actually really really thinking of going Linux (haven't used Linux in ages, hopefully things are easier now).
    I might keep a Windows partition for the odd non-supported thing (maybe some games, or a government tool or something), but... I think I'll be going Linux.
    Still deciding what distro though. I might try a few first on a test machine (not on my main machine).
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    My experience with Linux over the years has always been filled with disappointment. I started out on DOS so command line input is fine by me but I have yet to find a Linux distro that you can download, install and have all the basics you need. Something as simple but necessary as a print driver can be a headache. I think the reason why Linux has never realized it's full potential is because it was designed for PC geeks by PC geeks - even the commercial Linux packages that you pay good money for. Unless someone has the time and interest in constantly learning and tweaking a new OS, it's really not practical for the general PC user population. I'm pretty sure when Microsoft strongarmed all PC makers back in the 80's they were well aware that eliminating competition by any means possible was a means to a golden future.
    Reply
  • Mr Majestyk
    I could and in general I like Linux, but alas as a photographer, not a single photo processing app I use has native Linux binaries, and I'm not going to dual boot or run emulation. And no, GIMP and Darktable are not the answer I'm looking for. GIMP is still light years behind in certain areas and will never support the plugins I rely on.

    If Apple allowed user buildable PC's that would be my preference for a Unix like OS, but that'd never going to happen.
    Reply
