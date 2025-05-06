My week with Linux: I'm dumping Windows for Ubuntu to see how it goes

Refresh

The first thing I had to install The very first thing I had to do under Ubuntu was connect my Bluetooth mouse, a Logitech MX Master 3, using the Bluetooth settings menu. To get there, I just opened the Ubuntu menu and searched for Bluetooth. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I then put my MX Master 3 in pairing mode and it was detected. I just clicked connect and it immediately paired. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ubuntu 25.04 is now installed (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) So, after the decryption finished, I was able to install Ubuntu 25.04 and I'm just getting started with it now. Here's how it went. First, I booted off my USB Flash drive and was presented with this GRUB menu. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I chose "Try or install Ubuntu." Next I waited a few seconds for it to boot into the live environment. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Then I was presented with a dialog box that stepped me through some choices. The first choice was language. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Then I got a list of accessibility options that I skipped over because I didn't need them. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) After that, it was keyboard layout. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Then I was prompted to choose a connection. Since my laptop is currently connected to a Thunderbolt 3 dock that is connected to Ethernet, I went with "Use wired connection." (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Then I was asked whether I wanted to install or try Ubuntu. I chose "Install." But If I had chosen "Try," I would have been able to run Ubuntu off of the Flash drive. Still, I want to use Ubuntu like this for a prolonged period so I'm past the point of just trying it for a few minutes. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I was asked whether I wanted an Interactive Installation or an Automated installation. I'm going with Interactive so I can make all my own choices. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I chose to Install third-party software for graphics and Wi-Fi hardware and to download and install support for additional media formats. I'm not sure if these choices actually did anything or not. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I was then asked whether I wanted to install Ubuntu alongside Windows Boot Manager or to erase the disk. Since BitLocker was now disabled, I was able to choose and did choose to install Ubuntu alongside Windows. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I then decided to alot about 500GB (545GB to be precise) to my Ubuntu installation. I have a 2TB SSD in my laptop so this ends up using up a quarter of my space. If I only end up installing a few things, I may regret going with 500GB over a smaller amount like 256GB, but I want a decent amount of room to play with. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) To avoid the kind of hassle I had when disabling BitLocker, I opted to go without encryption. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I entered a name for my computer and chose a username and password. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I then chose my timezone. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Then I clicked Install. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I had to wait a few minutes, about five minutes or so, for Ubuntu to copy its files and finish installing. During the install, I got a promotion for Spotify. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Finally, I got a message that Ubuntu 25.04 is installed and ready to use. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I restarted and was first shown the GRUB menu which allows me to choose between booting to Ubuntu and booting to Windows. I didn't touch the computer for a few seconds and it automatically booted to Ubuntu. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Then I was welcomed to Ubuntu 25.04. The adventure begins! (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calling Rufus, the ultimate USB boot disk maker (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) After downloading the ISO file, the next step is to "burn" (aka write) it to a bootable USB Flash Drive. To do this writing process, I need a popular free program called Rufus that does the burning.



I'm using an SK hynix Tube drive, which is the form factor of a USB stick, but is technically a USB SSD. So in Rufus, I have to select "List USB Hard Drives" for it to appear as a valid option. Then I have to select a GPT partition scheme, choose the Ubuntu ISO and click Start. This is a very fast USB SSD so the process only takes a few minutes. Then I'll be booting off of the Flash drive, which will take me to a GRUB menu where I can choose to install the OS. BitLocker encryption blocks my dual boot (Image credit: Future) So I was in the middle of installing Ubuntu and going through the menus with the intention of setting up a dual boot configuration on my laptop and this happened. It turns out that having BitLocker encryption enabled, which it is by default on most Windows 11 systems these days, is a problem for the Ubuntu installer. I could try manual installation and see if that works, but I'd rather do this the easy way. So I'm going into Windows and, for now, disabling BitLocker. To turn off BitLocker, I went into Control Panel -> BItLocker Drive Encryption and clicked Turn Off BitLocker. Let's see if this does the trick. (Image credit: Future) Waiting on decryption (Image credit: Future) So I just learned something. If you disable BitLocker encryption, you have to wait a fair amount of time for Windows to decrypt your drive completely. Though you can shutdown or reboot during the decryption process, what you cannot do is install Linux to dual boot until the drive is completely decrypted. I read that decryption could take hours, but my process appears to be buzzing along and will be done in a few minutes, I think. Windows 11 wasn't showing me a percentage, but the way to see how much is left to decrypt is to go into PowerShell and type manage-bde -status C: . That will show the percentage of your drive that's still encrypted and you can keep checking until it gets to 0.

Downloading Ubuntu 25.04 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) So my first step is to download Ubuntu 25.04 which is available as an ISO from Ubuntu's website. The ISO file is 5.8GB, but fortunately it downloaded in about a minute here on the office network.