Before Windows 10 goes EOL, I'm testing three alternative Linux distros to save my 6-year-old laptop from the landfill

Support for Windows 10 is set to end on October 14 2025 , and that means your old PC will no longer receive any software or security updates, nor will it enjoy any technical support. So we just throw these PCs into the landfill and buy a new Windows 11 PC?

No!

If your PC meets the minimum requirements for Windows 11, then you should be able to upgrade for free. For reference, this is what Microsoft considers the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor 1GHz Dual Core CPU. RAM 4GB Storage 64GB System Firmware UEFI, Secure Boot capable TPM (Trusted Platform Module) Version 2 GPU Any DirectX 12 compatible card Display 720P or higher

In reality, those specs won’t get you a great Windows 11 experience; you’d need a better CPU, more RAM, and more storage to even start using Windows 11 in a productive manner. You’d need something like an Intel 9th Gen CPU-based system and 16GB of RAM, along with 512GB of fast storage as a comfortable minimum.

But what if your PC doesn’t meet the spec? Now, do we throw it into the trash? The answer is still a firm no! Linux is the alternative, but which version of the OS is the best?

There are a plethora of Linux operating systems, you’ll probably know a few key names, Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora. These names are often touted as alternatives to Windows, but I’ve scoured the Internet and spotted three other alternative Linux distributions that I will be installing on my now out-of-date Lenovo X390. Which Linux distros have I chosen?

CachyOS

This Arch-based Linux distro claims to be “designed to deliver lightning-fast speeds and stability,” but will it be easy enough for a Windows user to pick up and use?

Linux Mint

This popular alternative to Ubuntu is often touted as the best choice for those wishing to move from Windows to Linux. Based upon Ubuntu (or Debian if you prefer), Linux Mint comes with a choice of desktop environments, with its own “Cinnamon” desktop environment offering the most relatable interface for Windows 10 users fleeing EOL.

ZorinOS

Claiming to be “the alternative to Windows and macOS”, ZorinOS also claims that it is designed to be easy to use, with no learning required. ZorinOS is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, so it is a little older than the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTs, but it should fly on any machine younger than 15 years old.

The test criteria will be

Ease of installation Creating the USB stick. Installation process.

Hardware compatibility Does Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Webcam, Sound work?

Ease of use I don’t want to use the terminal, everything has to be in a GUI.

Can I install these applications? Google Chrome. Slack. GIMP Inkscape



So, follow along as I live-blog the ups and downs of choosing the best Linux alternative to Windows 10 for my "aging" Lenovo laptop.