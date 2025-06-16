I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot
Hopefully I can play more than Super Tux Kart
I’ve been using Linux for over 25 years, and I love it! From Corel Linux, Mandrake, OpenSuse, Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, MX Linux, Manjaro and finally back to Ubuntu. I’ve created content, watched videos, coded microcontrollers and even attempted to game on Linux.
In the past, gaming was limited to Neverball, Neverputt and Super Tux Kart. Sure I could play some games, but the triple-A titles were beyond my grasp, and so I dual-booted with Windows in order to get my game on. It wasn’t until Valve’s Steam Deck arrived that Linux gaming became “easy” thanks in part to the Proton compatibility layer and a growing community of gamers reporting their successes and failures.
This got me thinking. Could I use Steam OS on a desktop PC? And so, for the next few days I’ll be building a Linux gaming PC using the Khadas Mind and the Khadas Mind Graphics. Essentially a small form factor Intel 13th Gen Core i7 1360P with 32GB of LPDDR5 6400 MHz RAM and a full (not laptop) Nvidia 4060 Ti with 8GB of RAM. This should be enough to get a modest gaming rig built for the living room without running a full-size PC case.
The Khadas Mind is tiny, and made from an aluminum chassis that oozes quality. How Khadas has managed to pack the spec into this machine is a wonder, but you do pay a premium price for this. The Khadas Mind has a slot interface that connects to breakouts that sit underneath. There are Microsoft Surface laptop chassis, an extended dock, and the focus of this live blog, an external GPU.
The Khadas Mind Graphics give us a full Nvidia 4060 Ti GPU, not a laptop card, the full desktop spec card and with that we should get some decent performance. The Khadas Mind Graphics provides power to the Khadas Mind, so we only need one plug.
With the kit in hand, I now move on to installing a Linux gaming OS. But which one? ChimeraOS or Bazzite?
What games work with Linux?
Valve’s Steam Deck has done many great things, and the most important has been Linux compatibility. But as we have already seen, Steam doesn’t exactly advertise that games work with Linux. We had to actively select the game and then force compatibility, but we don’t truly know if a game works with Linux until we install and play it. That takes time, so what can we do to speed up the process?
Steam has Steam Deck Verified, which gives us an overview of what games work with Steam Deck, and if they work with that, they should work with my Linux gaming PC. This database is collected and maintained by Valve and games publishers. It receives updates, but if we want the latest information, we need a bigger pool of testers and reporters, and for that we have protondb.
Protondb uses crowdsourced information to rate Steam Deck and Linux compatibility for games. You can browse the lists of games, or search directly for your game. Games are rated as Native (to Linux), Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Borked. The higher the rating, the better the experience. Games can be marked down based on issues such as multiplayer not working, weird screen issues and more.
I searched for Robocop: Rogue City and found that it had a gold rating, and it showed that it can run on Linux machines with Nvidia GPUs, just like me! So lets use it to get Robocop cleaning up the streets of Detroit!

Building up some Steam
Linking my Steam account using the Steam apps Steam Guard made short work of getting setup. It was frictionless and I was soon scrolling through my game library to pick the game that I would use for testing. But, I found that many of the games showed a Windows only logo.
How can I get past this issue? It seems that by going to the cog icon and clicking Manage >> Properties, I have access to extra functionality.
Clicking on Compatibility and forcing the use of a Steam Play compatibility tool, in this case Proton Experimental, means that I can install and play the games on Bazzite. But how do I know what games will work? I need to find out!
Installing a Linux Gaming OS
So, what Linux have I chosen? Well my first thought was ChimeraOS, which is based on the Steam OS recovery image. Alas, because of Steam Deck favoring AMD hardware, my mix of Intel and Nvidia kit would not offer the best performance. The alternative? Bazzite.
Bazzite is based on Fedora Linux, and works across a plethora of platforms, including the Framework laptops and a myriad of gaming handhelds. Bazzite claims good support for Nvidia cards, so lets download the ISO image and write it to a spare USB 3 drive.
Downloading Bazzite is a breeze, but how do we get the ISO image onto a USB drive? By using Rufus of course. I just point Rufus to the drive and to the ISO image and off it goes.
Then all I needed to do was insert the drive into the Khadas Mind, and boot for the first time.
Even for a seasoned Linux user like myself, the install process was a little confusing. Most of the setup was pre-populated, I just had to specify my language and then tell the installer where to install the OS. I chose to install onto a second drive, chiefly because I didn’t want to harm the Windows 11 install on the Khadas Mind, and also because the partition tool didn’t inspire confidence. I managed to install and the first boot happened with no issues. It wasn’t until the login screen appeared that I realized, I didn’t set up a user, I relied on Bazzite setting up a user for me. After Googling the default Bazzite user password (it was bazzite by the way), I set up Steam, already pre-installed in Bazzite, but it needed a 400MB download in order to be truly up to date.
If you do try SteamOS on Intel, I would definitely like to hear how that goes.
As for Nvidia, good luck with that no matter what OS you use.
SteamOS is a far simpler experience if you have any Ryzen + Radeon (both iGPU and dGPU) setup.
And don't forget about streaming to/from with Steam remote play, or better yet Moonlight or Artemis.
One of my favorite, old skool Linux games is Trackballs. It's loosely reminiscent of Marble Madness, plays fine on a iGPU, and is included in just about every distro. However, I've noticed that the input sensitivity seems tied to the frame rate, unfortunately. I'd therefore advise enabling VSync and dialing back your refresh rate to something in the ballpark of 60 Hz, for the best experience.
Fun fact: Marble Madness was developed by Mark Cerny, who went on to become the lead architect of Sony's PS4 and PS5.
Personally, I'm no longer as playful as I used to be: perhaps long overdue grandchildren would change that a bit.
After an early gaming spree with an Apple ]
The compatibility is actually better than Windows for old games.
Compare that to 10 years ago. It's not even on the same planet.
Though the last time I messed with Nvidia in Linux I did manage to get the driver installed, but only tried benchmarks. I was testing my old GTX1080 thermals after putting the air cooler back on.