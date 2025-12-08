Splave's Cave: Overclocking the Asus RTX 5090 Astral and setting the 3DMark Port Royal world record

Welcome, my name's Splave, or Allen Golibersuch, and I am a professional overclocker. You may have read some of my previous articles on Tom's Hardware, or spotted me in a YouTube video or two. In this column, I will delve into extreme overclocking and muse about what it's like to run your own bespoke system integrator business. But first of all, if you're not acquainted with who I am or what I do, here's an introduction.

For me, overclocking started as just a hobby, but a fairly serious one. I would jet across the world to events like Computex and other live events, winning or placing across overclocking competitions. Unfortunately, not many places or people were willing to pay folks to overclock hardware. Shocking, I know. After some experimentation with launching my own bespoke PC, I knew that I didn't ever want to just sell normal PCs. I wanted to make performance computers that are better than what's out there for a similar price, where my overclocking talents could be used as an added benefit, not merely a pricing burden.