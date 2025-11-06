Hands-on with Lian Li's Lancool 217 INF: RGB and infinity mirror are a drastically different take on the wood-clad original 217

Lian Li’s Lancool 217 is one of my favorite cases of 2025, thanks to its classy wood trim, complete lack of RGB, and excellent airflow due to large 170 mm intake fans. Now the company is back with a version of the 217 that’s the polar opposite. With an RGB-lit front infinity mirror, three RGB fans, and top-mounted buttons to control the lightshow, this case feels like it fell off the set of the recent Tron reboot and onto my workbench.



But at its core, the Lancool 217 INF is still the same dual-chamber case as the 217, with nearly all the same great features, plus one change that fixes my main gripe about the original. The front panel IO can be moved from its default location on the bottom side to the top, where the three USB ports and audio jack are a lot easier to reach if your case lives on the floor.

Lian Li Lancool 217 INF Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motherboard support SSI-EEB (330 mm max width) E-ATX (280 mm max width), ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX, back connect motherboard support Color Black or White Type Tower Case dimensions (D x W x H) 482 x 238 x 503 mm / 18.98 x 9.37x 19.8 inches 2.5-inch drive support Up to 5x 3.5-inch drive support Up to 4x PCIe expansion slots 7 Pre-installed fans 2x 170 mm (30 mm thick), 1x 140 mm CPU cooler clearance Up to 180 mm / 7.1 inches GPU clearance Up to 380 mm / 15 inches Vertical GPU support Yes (riser sold separately) PSU length Up to 220 mm (standard), Up to 180 mm (rotated) Radiator support 360, 280, 240 mm top MSRP $124.99 Black $129.99 White Other features L-connect wireless support via the built-in receiver in the front IO module

Top buttons for RGB control





The Lancool 217 and the 217 INF are so close to each other in specs that the table above is nearly identical to the previous model. The major downside is that the 217 INF lacks the GPU-focused bottom-mounted 120mm fans (which you could add yourself, since the mounting holes are still there). And the price has gone up $5 over the non-RGB model. But with the infinity mirror, RGB fans, configurable front IO, and support for the company’s wireless fan and RGB control via a built-in receiver, the minor price jump hardly feels prohibitive given the added features.

Storage aplenty

Like its non-RGB sibling, the Lancool 217 INF offers lots of storage options for those who need more than just M.2 storage. Two removable drive bays in the bottom hold up to four total 3.5-inch drives. Two removable panels behind the motherboard can house 2.5-inch drives, and there are screw holes for mounting a third 2.5-inch SATA drive behind the GPU cooling fans, at the back of the PSU shroud.

Just note you'll need to remove one of the 3.5-inch drive sleds if you're using a long power supply. Even with the small Enermax Revolution D.F. power supply I used in the 217 build, it was helpful to remove the first drive cage to make room for cable clutter.

Pick your port placement