Lian Li's new PC fans are completely wireless — cableless speed and RGB controls show promise, but the battery only lasts 30 minutes

Lian Li made a splash at this year’s Computex trade show in Taiwan, unveiling a range of new cases, AIO liquid coolers, and even a lineup of power supplies. But what may have flown under the radar is the company’s next step toward truly wireless PC case fans. Their latest Uni Fan SL-Infinity Wireless fans, in true sense, do not require any cables and can be controlled wirelessly. However, there’s a major catch - the fans run on power supplied by a small power bank, limiting their runtime to just 20–30 minutes.

While powering the fans and onboard LEDs via a power bank is one option (limited to certain early units), the Uni Fan SL-INF Wireless fans also come with a module that attaches to a single fan or a group of interlocked, daisy-chained fans. This module includes an internal wireless transmitter and a cable with a PWM power connector, which must be plugged into the motherboard. As such, the fans reduce cable clutter somewhat, but their true wireless capacities are extremely limited.

(Image credit: Lian Li)

There’s also a USB dongle which acts as a wireless receiver and is required to be plugged into a USB port at the back of your motherboard, or a USB internal header on the motherboard. The receiver can be used to control other wireless products from Lian Li, including its range of Strimmer Wireless ARGB extension cables, which were first showcased at last year’s Computex. Using the company’s L-connect 3 software, users can then control the lighting effects, fan speeds, fan curves, monitor system stats, and more.

While the intention to eliminate controller hubs and ARGB cables from your fan setup is appreciated, without the paltry battery pack, these fans don’t technically qualify as ‘wireless.’ Having said that, they do look premium and include 58 LEDs to offer tasteful RGB lighting across dedicated zones, including the blade hub, diffused side strip, and inner edges. Both the hub and sides offer infinity mirror effects while each side comes in a different RGB lighting pattern, allowing you to change the look by simply flipping them to the other side.

(Image credit: Lian Li)

Available in both black and white colors, Lian Li is offering the Uni Fan SL-INF Wireless fans in standard and reverse blade options that offer varied performance metrics and specifications. The fans feature a fluid dynamic bearing that is said to offer improved durability and lower noise operation. The standard variant can run between the range of 200~2300 RPM while offering an air pressure of 3.4 mmH2O, 67 CFM of airflow, and noise levels of just under 30 dBA. The reverse blade model offers a speed range of 200~2200 RPM with a lower air pressure of 2.2 mmH2O, 69.7 CFM of airflow, and up to 32.2 dBA noise levels.

Lian Li hasn’t fully revealed the pricing; however, the standard blade 120mm Uni Fan SL-INF Wireless is listed for $32 for a single pack or $105 for the triple pack.

