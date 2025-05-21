Lian Li is replacing mesh front panels with tempered glass on its new Lancool cases

Lian Li has a range of new products coming this year, including cases, power supply units, and AIO liquid cooling solutions with LCD displays. Currently being showcased at Computex 2025, the company has officially launched the new Lancool 4, Lancool 217 INF, O11D Mini V2, DAN Case B4, Vector V100, and Vector V200 cases, along with the HydroShift III AIO, which features a 2K panoramic LCD screen. Additionally, Lian Li is introducing four new PSU series, namely the DWS, RS, RB, and SP.

The Lancool series of mid-tower cases is known for efficient airflow, largely due to its front mesh panels. This year, however, Lian Li is shaking things up by replacing mesh with tempered glass and integrating fans directly into the panels.

Starting with the Lancool 4 (currently listed as a prototype), the chassis resembles the Lancool III but now features a curved glass front panel with three integrated 140mm fans. All three fans are daisy-chained and include individual dust filters. The case also adopts a vertical PSU layout, which frees up more space in the bottom compartment, allowing the installation of three 120mm fans. Additional mounting points are available for three 120mm or 140mm fans at the top, and a single 120mm or 140mm fan at the rear. The case is expected to launch in October in black and white color options, priced around $130.

Lian Li Lancool 217 INF (Image credit: Future)

The new Lancool 217 INF follows a similar concept. While it retains the overall design of the original Lancool 217, it now includes an infinity mirror glass front panel with two integrated 170mm fans. Lian Li notes that the case will include built-in lighting controls and an integrated L-Wireless receiver, allowing control without extra cables. It also retains key features from the original, such as two PSU mounting orientations enabling easier side cable access, support for reverse-connect motherboards, and various fan mounting options. The case will be available in October for $120 in black and $125 in white.

Lian Li O11D Mini V2 (Image credit: Future)

Lian Li is also introducing new fish-tank-style cases, including the O11D Mini V2, a follow-up to the original O11D Mini. Despite the name, the case is anything but “mini,” as it supports full-sized components, including ATX motherboards, ATX power supplies, and up to 360mm AIO liquid coolers. It features front and side tempered glass panels, with mounting options for three fans at the bottom or top, one at the rear, and two on the side.

One standout detail is the bottom intake fan mount, which is tilted upward by 25 degrees on one side to improve airflow. The back panel also includes a mesh section that protrudes by 3mm, providing extra clearance and ventilation for large vertically mounted PSUs. Additionally, the O11 Mini V2 offers flexible I/O port mounting, allowing users to position it either on the front or top of the case.

The case is expected to launch in July, starting at $90 for both the black and white variants. For an additional $10, buyers can opt for a version that includes five non-RGB case fans.

Lian Li Vector V100 (Image credit: Future)

Next we have the Vector series of cases which are going to be targeting budget PC builders. The V100 and V100 Mini are pretty standard looking cases with front and side tempered glass panels, a diagonally cut PSU shroud, and low price points of $60 and $45 respectively.

Lian Li Vector V200 (Image credit: Future)

The V200 is a bit more interesting as it includes an 8.8-inch LCD screen integrated into the bottom shroud, along with a touch panel at the front to power on/off the PC and for lighting control. The LCD can be customized through Lian Li’s L-Connect 3 software and can be used for system monitoring or adding visual effects. It also offers a slanted lower edge at the bottom of the side-mounted fans to improve airflow for GPU cooling. The V200 will be available in September and is priced at $110, which is quite good for a case with an LCD screen.

Image 1 of 2 The Lian Li Dan Case B4 case in standard and vertical layouts (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Lian Li also has a new case in collaboration with Dan Cases this year. The new Dan Case B4 is a fairly small chassis that offers support for mATX motherboards, 140mm ATX PSUs, 280mm AIOs, and 4-slot GPUs up to 360mm in horizontal orientation. It also offers a modular approach wherein the case can be flipped upright and mounted on the included modular stand for a vertical setup. In this mode, the case accommodates up to 360mm AIOs by removing the rear 120mm fan bracket and better GPU cooling with a dedicated air chamber that offers mounting for three 120mm or two 140mm fans.

The reversible stand will also let you choose between a mesh exterior or an exposed air chamber, while the case comes with two pre-installed 120mm slim fans. The case is expected to launch in October with a price of $100, available in black or silver color options.

Moving away from cases, the new Hydroshift III AIO liquid cooler features a curved 2K resolution screen with a motorized mechanism that can move the display horizontally, allowing users to get that perfect viewing angle. Sitting right above the pump is an integrated VRM fan that can potentially help in cooling both RAM and VRM modules. The company also notes that the AIO comes with industrial-grade metal tubing and fixed-position hinges, offering better durability and precise tube alignment.

(Image credit: Lian Li)

Lastly, we have a bunch of new power supply units. For high-end workstations, there is the DWS series that will be offered with up to 1600W of Platinum-certified power along with real-time digital monitoring of power consumption, temperature, and system load. The RS series PSUs will be available in 80 Plus Gold certified 1200W and 1000W models featuring a one-of-a-kind rotating power cord port for flexible cable management. It will also feature a side-mounted 24-pin power port for direct connectivity and a removable hub for added modularity.

The RB series comes with 80 Plus Bronze efficiency targeting mainstream setups with 750W, 650W, and 550W options, offering support for PCIe Gen 5.1 12+4 pin support. Lastly, there is the SP series, which will be offered in 1000W and 850W options along with Platinum certification, ATX 3.1 compatibility, and a custom 24-pin flexible 90-degree cable for easier installations.

