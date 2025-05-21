Zalman shows off woodgrain ATX and Micro-ATX cases

Zalman brought a bevy of computer cases to Computex 2025, including a mixture of high-end and mid-range options, with ATX and micro-ATX form factors. We were able to take a look at two new options at Zalman's booth, the P10 Namu and P40 Namu.

The P40 Namu is a premium fish-tank computer chassis accepting ATX-sized motherboards or smaller. One of the chassis' defining features (that separates it from its competitors) is a wooden accent that wraps around the case below the main compartment. The case is available in black and white color schemes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The side and front panels are made up of two seamless tempered glass panels that have no visible border installed on the case. The P40 Namu is comprised of a whopping 10 fan mounts: three on the side, three on the top, and three on the bottom. The side mounts can fit up to three 240 mm fans or three 120 mm fans, and the top can fit up to three 120 mm fans or two 240 mm fans. The bottom and rear fan mounts are limited to 120 mm fans.

Likewise, the chassis supports up to 360 mm-sized radiators on the top and side, with support for 280 mm radiators on the top, considering only 140 mm fan-compatible AIO liquid coolers/radiators. The bottom fan mounts have no official radiator support, but radiator sizes of up to 360mm can likely fit and work regardless (if airflow permits).

The case comes with four RGB illuminated fans, an ARGB controller, rotatable PCIe slots for horizontal or vertical GPU operation, magnetic dust filters on the top and bottom, and dedicated GPU brackets. Storage bays are located on the bottom and rear of the P40, supporting either two 3.5-inch HDDs or three 2.5-inch SSDs or HDDs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The P10 is a more conventional offering aimed at the mid-range market, competing against wood-grained chassis such as the Fractal Design North. Similar to that chassis, the P10 has a woodgrain finish on the front, which is its defining feature, with slots that allow air to be pulled through by the intake fans behind the front woodgrain panel. Just like the P40 Namu, the P10 Namu comes in black and white color schemes.

Form factor-wise, the P10 Namu is micro-ATX, compatible with micro-ATX and mini-ITX motherboards only. Despite its smaller form factor, the case still supports an impressive 9 fans in total, as long as they are all 120 mm in size. Three fans can be installed on the top and on the bottom, two in the front and one in the rear. The top fan mounts are the only mounts compatible with either 120 mm or 140 mm fans, but if you go with 140 mm fans, you have to go down to two fans. Radiator support is limited to a single 24 0mm or 120mm radiator on top or a single 120 mm radiator in the back. Surprisingly, there is no official radiator support in the front.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of cooling, another defining trait of the P10 Namu is its unique ventilation system. The case has additional ventilation for the bottom chamber, right below the tempered glass side panel, and a huge ventilation area on the rear side panel (areas that traditionally don't get any extra ventilation). This should help cool hubs and/or storage drives in the lower chamber or rear area.

The PC case maker showed off a plethora of other cases beyond the P40 and P10 Namu, including an even higher-end P60 variant and a P40 variant with a built-in LCD screen.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.