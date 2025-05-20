Hyte’s new X50 PC case comes with a rounded aesthetic, high-performance mesh, and fun colors

PC case innovation is always something to look forward to at Computex, and Computex 2025 is no different. This year, Hyte has something special in store. Their latest case is the X50, which comes in a variety of colors and a unique design language that is deprived of any sharp edges. Available in an all-mesh (X50 Air) design, the case features 1 mm-thick rounded steel frames paired with micro-mesh panels, while the standard edition includes a 4mm laminated glass side panel.

According to Hyte, considerable effort went into perfecting the micro-mesh pattern, especially around the curved edges. This distinctive design is said to not only enhance airflow efficiency but also accommodate up to 10 fans. The case is built using automotive-grade tooling, allowing for compound rounded curves with tolerances four times tighter than the industry standard.

The X50 Air will be available exclusively in Snow White and Pitch Black colors, the standard X50 will be available in Snow White, Pitch Black, Cherry, Taro Milk, Strawberry Milk, and Matcha Milk colors. The colored variants will get special, rounded paw-shaped feet at the bottom.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The rear of the case is also quite interesting as it features horizontal air vents, almost like the fins on a CPU cooler. Hyte says that the patent-pending ‘Louvered Blade Ventilation’ helps reduce exhaust impedance and reinforces case rigidity.

In terms of fan and cooler support, the bottom can accommodate three 120mm extra-thick fans, and you can install a 360mm radiator for AiO cooling solutions at the front or side. There’s a special PSU canopy at the rear-top which can accommodate full-size ATX power supplies and offers space for managing cables, along with a cutout for the PSU fan to pull in air.

Other notable features include tool-free front and side panel removal, special cable routing channels, an adjustable modular radiator bracket at the front, and a metal caddy to mount hard drives or SSDs. Hyte is also planning to launch color-matched fans, while each case will feature a limited edition custom Hyte logo badge at the rear, depending on when you buy the case. The first 1,000 units of the case will come with a gold polished badge, silver for the first 1,001-10,000 units, and bronze for 10,001 to 1,00,000 units.

The X50 and X50 Air are set to launch this summer, priced at $149.99 and $119.99, respectively, excluding VAT or tariffs.

The company was recently in the news for pausing shipments of certain products to U.S. customers due to newly announced import tariffs on Chinese-manufactured goods. Despite continuing to fulfill existing pre-orders, Hyte had paused or redirected new shipments to other regions. Hopefully, with the tariff laws changed once again, we will be able to see the new X50 in stores soon.

