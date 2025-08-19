Intel offers up Battlefield 6 bundle with qualifying CPU or GPU purchase — free game promotion ends September 7

Intel has joined forces with EA to gather conscripts for its Battlefield 6 bundle. If you want to enlist, your basic training will consist of just one crucial mission: to purchase a qualifying Intel Core or Intel Arc product from one of over 200 system and retail partners around the world. There’s also a deadline to consider. Intel’s BF6 bundle will only be available from August 25 to September 7 this year.

Intel Gamer Days 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Battlefield 6 has had more than its fair share of headlines in recent weeks, not all good. However, if you are in the market for a new CPU or GPU from Intel’s stables and are a fan of the Battlefield franchise, this bundle deal might seem rather sweet. Remember, the standard edition of the game is currently selling for $69.99, so getting it effectively free is a worthy lure.

Intel’s latest bundle announcement is made under the auspices of the Intel Gamer Days 2025 event. The chipmaker says that for two weeks, Gamer Days will “feature new deals, sweepstakes, and Intel-powered experiences for gamers to enjoy.” We can’t be sure precisely what else, beyond this bundle, might be included.

Nosing deeper into the details shared by Intel, we see signs that free software subscriptions for Canvid (3 months), Vegas Pro 365 (1 month), and XSplit Premium Suite (1 month) will be offered. Intel also hints at sweepstakes and giveaways, which could feature new Intel-powered gaming laptops and desktop systems.

Qualifying PCs and components

For qualifying PC processors, we see the T&Cs mention a very large number of CPUs, and they mix parts from 13th and 14th gen Core, plus the Core Ultra 100 and 200 series. A number of mobile chips are listed, too.

The qualifying Intel Arc product list is much shorter, naming just the Intel Arc A550M, A580, A730M, A750, A770, A770M, B570, and B580 Graphics.

We are not yet certain of the U.S. retail partners where you will be able to grab qualifying Intel-powered gear and/or components. At the time of writing, some of the promotional page links are spawning Korean pages, for some reason.

Intel gear to keep an eye on for bundle-icious deals

If you want our recommendation for any modern processors from the blue team, we’d direct your attention to what is still generally the fastest Intel gaming CPU we have ever reviewed (2023), the Core i9-14900K, currently $438 on Amazon.com.

For graphics, the Arc B580 isn’t a match made in heaven for the best Intel CPUs, but it can still present a great value proposition for a 12GB VRAM graphics card in 2025. The ASRock Challenger Arc B580 is currently $259 at Newegg. Just make sure your retailer of choice is participating if you want to snag BF6, and wait until August 25 for the promotion to kick off.

Gamers can redeem their bundle master keys at softwareoffer.intel.com between Monday, August 25, and October 31, 2025 (remember the purchase deadline is September 7), with the unlock code for Battlefield 6 becoming available starting on October 3rd ahead of the game’s launch. Remember, the title goes live on Friday, October 10, 2025.

