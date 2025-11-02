Intel is giving away up to three games worth $280, including Battlefield 6, with the purchase of select Core Ultra 200 series products — 2025 Holiday Gaming Bundle packs free games with Intel CPUs, GPUs, and laptops

Intel has offered free games in the past with the purchase of different products, and now it's back with an updated Holiday Offer that includes two tiers of free goodies. The company was already giving away Battlefield 6 with a multitude of processors from its current lineups (along with some Arc GPUs) previously, but that bundle is gone, replaced with a new one that lets you get up to three different games and productivity software. The offer runs from today till January 31, 2026, and you have till March 15, 2026, to redeem any supplied codes. Let's break it all down.

The first tier is the Standard Offer, which applies to Core Ultra 200-series products, including desktop and laptop SKUs. You can choose between either Battlefield 6, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Dying Light: The Beast, and Civilization VI — all of which are worth $70, except for Dying Light, which has a $60 value. You also get a bunch of other subscription-based apps for free that we've listed below. All of this comes out to around $185 in real-world value (at full price), making even the Standard bundle a pretty sweet deal.

Free software with Standard Offer:

Canvid

VEGAS Pro 23

XSplit Premium Suite

Cephable™ Plus

Marvel Rivals (in-game content)

The second tier is the Platinum Offer, which is only available with select Lunar Lake laptops equipped with H or HX processors from MSI, Lenovo, HP, Asus, and Monster. You get two free games, including Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition and Assassin's Creed Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition — both upgraded from standard. On top of these, you can choose between Civilization VI and Dying Light: The Beast as your third free game. It's unclear whether you get free productivity software with this offer, but the real-world value of these three games is still roughly $270-$280, depending on what you pick.

(Image credit: Videocardz)

If you're not in the U.S., other retailers around the world are also running this program, so make sure to tally up from the above list and check your local vendors for discounts. When we searched on Newegg, we found that this Holiday Gaming Bundle is exceedingly rare: only one MSI Vector laptop qualifies for the Platinum Offer, but plenty of products, including desktop CPUs and graphics cards, qualify for the Standard Offer. Even this obscenely expensive $3,800 Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 laptop only gets you one free game.

The link below takes you directly to the Intel Holiday Bundle page on Newegg, which neatly gathers every SKU eligible for this offer.

Keep in mind that Intel hasn't officially announced this offer; it was originally spotted by Videocardz while browsing Newegg, but it's legit nonetheless, and we might see it expand soon. You can still get Arc Raiders for free if the laptop you're interested in has an Nvidia GPU, but that's a different bundle.

