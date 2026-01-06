\n<p id="d36ee308-784e-4fe4-9276-aa7b440c316b">Our team is seated both in the Palazzo ballroom at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas and virtually at home. Thanks for joining us, we are ready to go. The event is set to start at 6:30 PM PT / 9:30 PM ET.</p>\n\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="45ce2bad-374e-4492-a2f5-e328c2859fb1"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4096px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="PKS4J7JXEDiN4JP6eaVkk7" name="IMG20260105175428" alt="Lisa Su's name on screen at CES keynote" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/PKS4J7JXEDiN4JP6eaVkk7.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4096" height="2304" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)</span></figcaption></figure>\n