GPU price tracking 2026: Lowest price on every graphics card from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel today — here are the best deals during the AI-driven pricing crisis

The sad state of the memory industry, which is besieged by insanely large memory orders for AI data centers and AI GPUs, has led to increasing prices for gaming graphics cards. Nvidia is purportedly allocating memory based on the amount of money it can make per GB of VRAM, which has made the situation dire for some models. To help you navigate the pricing crisis, we have compiled this GPU index to monitor the availability and pricing of recent graphics card releases from the current and previous generations.

We update this guide twice daily with the best prices in the U.S. for each SKU of GPU from the most recent two generations of Nvidia, AMD, and Intel cards. We're listing the lowest price for an available graphics card, regardless of the manufacturer, so it could be an Asus, Zotac, MSI, Sapphire, Gigabyte, Powercolor, or ASRock-branded card, but it will be the cheapest.

Your PC's graphics card is the heart of a gaming PC and is the component that has the biggest impact on pure gaming performance. The graphics card also helps to power the best gaming monitors. The higher the refresh rate and resolution, the more powerful a GPU you will need to run that screen to its full potential, so if you want to run the latest OLED screen at 4K with a 240Hz refresh rate, you're going to need one of the beefiest high-end cards.

A word of warning, with this list, sometimes the retailers switch to third-party sellers automatically. You must be super vigilant and check sellers to ensure legitimacy. For older generation graphics cards, it can often be difficult to find these cards brand-new and on sale from first-party retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy, and they are more often than not listed by third parties. Check prices against the current generation of GPUs to understand if you are getting a good deal, or if you're in fact better off paying a little extra for the very latest graphics cards.

Nvidia RTX 50-Series: Lowest Graphics Cards Prices

The latest 50-series graphics cards from Nvidia include the current most powerful consumer GPU - Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090. The RTX 5090 uses the new Blackwell architecture and comes with a massive 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, and given the current prioritization for models with lower amounts of VRAM to boost profits, it's a problem getting your hands on one at anything even in the vicinity of a reasonable price.

The 50-series range doesn't have the most impressive gen-on-gen performance uplifts on pure rasterization power compared to the 40-series, but it does support new software and tech such as 5th Gen Tensor cores, 4th Gen Ray Tracing cores, DLSS 4.5 with Multi-Frame Generation tech, and Reflex 2. Some of those technologies, like DLSS and frame gen, can help wring the most performance out of those lower-tier cards with less VRAM.

There are 8GB variants of the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti, available at near MSRP prices, with the higher-tier GPUs like the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080 in poor supply at any reasonable price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Model Best US Price Lowest-Ever U.S. Price MSRP Launch Price GeForce RTX 5090 $3,549 $1,999 $1,999 GeForce RTX 5080 $1,386 $929 $999 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti $1,009 $729 $749 GeForce RTX 5070 $549 $479 $549 GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB $519 $379 $429 GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB $329 $319 $379 GeForce RTX 5060 $299 $279 $299 GeForce RTX 5050 $239 $229 $249

Nvidia RTX 40-Series: Lowest Graphics Cards Prices

Nvidia's 40-series Ada Lovelace architecture graphics cards include the powerful GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 Super. The 4090 combines a massive 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM and Nvidia's 4th generation of Tensor cores for increased ray-tracing ability.



The RTX 40-series cards also feature support for Nvidia's DLSS 3 software for AI frame generation, which helps to increase frame rates on higher resolutions and settings. In general, Nvidia cards are the best choice for ray tracing, with more features than the competition. You'll also generally pay more for Nvidia GPUs relative to similarly performing AMD GPUs.



Unfortunately, RTX 40-series GPUs are no longer being produced, so stock levels have dried up on many card variants. Any available cards for sale have a high chance of being either second-hand or ex-mining hardware, yet still ask for exorbitant prices. Be extra vigilant when shopping for 40-series graphics cards, and buy from a reputable seller. Prices for 40-series cards are also much higher than they should be. They can be a good choice for a second-hand purchase if you can get one at the right price and accept all associated risks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Model Best US Price Lowest-Ever U.S. Price MSRP Launch Price GeForce RTX 4090 Out of Stock $1,599 $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 Super Out of Stock $902 $999 GeForce RTX 4080 $1,579 $949 $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super $1,498 $739 $799 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti $865 $649 $799 GeForce RTX 4070 Super $909 $560 $599 GeForce RTX 4070 $728 $489 $549 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB $736 $419 $499 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti $464 $329 $399 GeForce RTX 4060 $393 $259 $299

AMD Radeon RX 9000-Series: Lowest Graphics Cards Prices

AMD's competition to Nvidia includes the Radeon RX 9060, RX 9070, and RX 9070 XT graphics cards with MSRP prices of $269, $549, and $599, respectively. Finding one of these GPUs for that price, however, could prove to be a struggle as prices of Radeon graphics cards rise due to ever-expanding memory price hikes. These new cards go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti and offer a great alternative to Team Green.

The RX 9070 XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM for those texture-heavy games and provides a large generational increase compared to RDNA 3. Improvements to AI and ray tracing tech have made this generation of AMD cards perform much better in games with ray tracing, but they still fall behind Nvidia in overall performance for ray/path tracing.

There are also 8GB and 16GB versions of the RX 9060 XT available, and they are selling for a fair price at the moment. However, 8GB of VRAM means the card isn't terribly futureproofed, as game requirements continually grow regarding shader and texture memory requirements.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Model Best US Price Lowest-Ever U.S. Price MSRP Launch Price Radeon RX 9070 XT $719 $599 $599 Radeon RX 9070 $589 $494 $549 Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB $399 $349 $349 Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB $309 $259 $299

AMD Radeon RX 7000-Series: Lowest Graphics Cards Prices

AMD's 7000-series GPUs are still a great option for a graphics card in your gaming rig if you can find one at a good price. Not the best choice if you're looking for pure ray-tracing performance, but if you want raw computational performance, they are a winner. Combined with AMD's FSR software, these 7000-series GPUs can still crank out high frame rates in the latest games.



The RX 7900 XTX in particular represents a great blend of power and performance, with it being the halo-tier card from the 7000-series and AMD not replicating a super-high-end card for the 9000-series. The RX 7900 XTX still ranks highly in our GPU Benchmark Hierarchy charts.

Here are all the lowest prices for the 7000-series models currently available.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Model Best US Price Lowest-Ever U.S. Price MSRP Launch Price Radeon RX 7900 XTX $1,149 $749 $999 Radeon RX 7900 XT $688 $559 $749 Radeon RX 7900 GRE $609 $509 $549 Radeon RX 7800 XT $499 $429 $499 Radeon RX 7700 XT $399 $309 $419 Radeon RX 7600 XT Out of Stock $288 $329 Radeon RX 7600 $274 $239 $269

Intel Arc GPUs: Lowest Graphics Card Prices

Intel's entry into the GPU market has been a little hit-and-miss. In some titles, these cards perform relatively well, but in older DirectX games, the cards suffer from some poor performance issues.



Frequent driver updates have made many improvements to the performance of Intel's Arc lineup and turned them into a much more viable choice for a budget gaming PC build. The prices of these GPUs have hit a price sweet spot that has been abandoned by Nvidia and AMD, especially for 1080p gaming. The Arc series of GPUs should certainly not be discounted when considering any budget gaming system build.



Intel's most recent launches include the Arc B580 and Arc B570, with the cards having 12GB of VRAM for the B580 and 10GB for the B570. Pricing is very competitive with the Intel cards, but the manufacturer's variety is limited, as is stock.