Nvidia dominates gaming GPU market with 95 percent share as sales of AMD Radeon graphics plummet to a historical low of 5 percent

Shipments of discrete graphics cards for desktop PCs last year were the second highest in this decade and increased by nearly 10 million units to around 44.28 million in 2025 compared to 2024, according to Jon Peddie Research. However, the vast majority of graphics boards sold last year carried a GeForce GPU from Nvidia, whereas sales of AMD Radeon-badged cards hit an all-time low, based on data from JPR.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware, Data by Jon Peddie Research)

The industry shipped 44.28 million graphics cards in calendar 2025, up from 34.7 million units in 2024, mainly because Nvidia released its GeForce RTX 50-series graphics processors based on the Blackwell architecture. Sales of standalone graphics cards for desktops peaked in Q3, when the industry supplied 12 million units, and were slightly down sequentially in Q4, when makers of add-in-boards (AIBs) shipped 11.48 million units, which was still up from 8.4 million units year-over-year. Traditionally, graphics card sales for desktops peak in Q4 as gamers prep for the release of new games. However, this was not the case in 2025 due to a variety of reasons.

"The AIB market, largely supported by gamers, is being squeezed from the bottom by powerful new notebooks and CPU integrated graphics, and from the high end by rising pricing due to competition (supply and demand), memory prices, and Trump administration tariffs that bounce around," explained Dr. Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research.