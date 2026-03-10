Dynamic MFG comes to RTX 50-series GPUs to push monitor refresh rates to the max — more flexible mode with 5x and 6x multipliers arrives March 31

The annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) kicks off this week, and it’s happening against the backdrop of considerable turmoil in both the games industry proper and the AI-driven hardware supply shock that’s delaying mid-cycle and next-gen gaming hardware. In that context, it’s no surprise that Nvidia isn't bringing new GeForce cards to the show. Instead, the company is focusing on software performance enhancements and game tech integrations for upcoming titles.

The biggest news the company is sharing at GDC is that Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, announced back at CES, will be arriving on March 31, along with extended 5x and 6x modes. Unlike the current MFG implementation, which only offers a constant frame rate multiplier, Dynamic MFG can shift gears on the fly in order to maintain a target frame rate.

All together, Dynamic MFG with 5x and 6x modes will likely be most useful to gamers with high-refresh-rate displays who want to ensure their systems are always hitting the lofty FPS numbers necessary to keep their screens operating near their peak output rates.

In tandem with the already available DLSS 4.5, which provides noticeably better image quality than past implementations even at relatively low input resolutions, gamers with RTX 50-series cards will soon have even more tools at their disposal in pursuit of a consistently smooth gaming experience.

Given the tradeoffs around input latency associated with MFG, now might seem like a natural time for Nvidia to offer an update on its Reflex 2 with Frame Warp latency-reduction tech, which has been stuck in "Coming Soon" status ever since the Blackwell GPU launch over a year ago. That isn't changing any time soon, however, as Nvidia only said to "stay tuned" regarding the technology in our briefing ahead of today's announcements.

DLSS 4.5 and Dynamic MFG will no doubt prove useful as Nvidia’s developer partners continue to integrate resource-intensive path-traced lighting effects in their titles. Nvidia says the upcoming Control Resonant and 007: First Light will both feature path-traced effects, and those titles will join the recently launched Resident Evil Requiem and the upcoming Pragmata as just a sampling of games that will incorporate these demanding rendering techniques.

Nvidia is also extending its RTX Mega Geometry technology to help CD Projekt Red create richer forested vistas in the upcoming The Witcher IV. This enhanced version of the tech allows for selective updates of ray-tracing data structures, along with support for finer-grained opacity micromaps, to allow for real-time ray tracing of even such complex scenes as an entire forest.

RTX Mega Geometry works best on the Blackwell architecture thanks to optimizations in the fourth-generation RT Cores present in those GPUs. The Witcher IV isn’t slated to arrive before 2027, but Blackwell gamers can be just a bit more smug in the meantime about the fact that the RT effects in that title will be optimized for their particular GPUs.

Generative AI aficionados are also getting a nod at GDC. Most locally generated assets are created through ComfyUI, and while that app’s node-based approach is familiar to those already versed in content-creation pipelines, it can be intimidating for those just dipping their toes into local AI workflows.

Nvidia has worked with ComfyUI to bring a new, more user-friendly “app view” interface to the table at GDC, and the company also touts the improvements it’s made to resource utilization in some workflows through the creation of better quantizations of models like LTX-2. Thanks to those improvements, creators can iterate more quickly on generative content on a broader range of hardware.

Even in the absence of new GPUs thus far in 2026, Nvidia’s GDC showing gives RTX 50-series owners a bit of a reason to be excited about being on the cutting edge of both gaming and AI. It’s a bit easier to swallow the absence of faster hardware when existing GPUs can upscale higher-quality frames and generate more of them if higher output frame rates are required, and while DLSS 4.5 works best on both RTX 40-series and 50-series GPUs, MFG remains a Blackwell-exclusive feature. Unless and until the AI chip crunch abates, getting more out of existing hardware is likely to be the way of things for the foreseeable future.

