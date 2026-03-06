Asus GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition review: Silent running

The Asus RTX 5080 Noctua Edition is one of the quietest graphics cards we've ever tested, and it does it without compromising on performance or overclocking headroom. But its massive size and high price mean it's for the Noctua faithful and quiet computing obsessives only.

Asus and Noctua have been collaborating on ultra-quiet graphics cards for some time now by pairing Noctua’s most advanced 120mm fans with massive custom heatsinks. That collaboration has continued in the Blackwell generation with the Asus RTX 5080 Noctua Edition, an absolutely ginormous air-cooled graphics card that promises no-compromises performance and temperatures alongside the lowest possible noise levels. That’s an exceedingly high bar to clear in one product.

Making air-cooled computer hardware quieter is simple enough, in theory. Improve thermal transfer by adding a vapor chamber or heat pipes to the base plate of a heatsink, increase its surface area by adding more and larger fins to the fin stack, and take advantage of the improved heat dissipation by slowing down the fans cooling said heatsink. Eventually, you get imperceptible noise levels. Easy enough, right?

In practice, this recipe runs into all sorts of obstacles. Cases can only accept so large a heatsink without running into clearance issues. Sockets, slots, and PCBs can only take so much weight before they start to deform. The heatsink itself can only be so costly as part of the overall bill of materials. If you’re an engineer designing a typical graphics card for the typical PC, you have to balance all these concerns, and louder, faster-spinning fans on a smaller heatsink are typically one result of those tradeoffs.

The Asus GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition embraces an entirely different set of constraints. This graphics card is all about low noise levels, and the two companies have spared no effort or expense in making the quietest possible GPU air cooler out there, size and weight be damned.

We’ve had the pleasure of reviewing some of Asus’s Noctua Edition cards in the past, and they’ve certainly provided both impressive noise levels and thermal performance. But this RTX 5080 marks the first time the duo has deployed three such fans on a Noctua Edition graphics card: in this case, NF-A12x25 G2s. As someone who got his start as a case and heatsink reviewer many moons ago, those fans immediately stand out as something different.