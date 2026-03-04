Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike Review: Changing the Game…

The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is innovative and excellent for competitive players of every age. Its high price will put it out of reach for many players, but if you’re older or looking for a mechanical advantage, it’s definitely worth considering.

Let’s be real: Gaming mice are locked in a numbers war. Each new generation brings higher sensitivities and speeds. But despite DPI levels better suited to an IMAX screen than a computer monitor, rarely does a gaming mouse truly change the game and make you a better player. However, that’s exactly what the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike accomplishes, putting it toe-to-toe with the best gaming mice we’ve tested so far.

At the time of publication, this is the only mouse of its kind — and the only mouse capable of turning back the wheels of time… at least if you’re almost forty, like me.

Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sensor Model Hero 2 Max Sensitivity 100 – 44,000 DPI Max Speed (IPS) 888 IPS Max Acceleration 88 G Polling Rates Up to 8,000 Hz (Lightspeed) / 1,000 Hz (wired) Programmable Buttons 5 LED Zones N/A Cable USB-A to USB-C, lightweight, rubberized Connectivity Lightspeed 2.4 GHz Wireless / Wired USB-C / Powerplay 2 compatible Measurements (LxWxH) 4.92 x 2.50 x 1.57 inches / 125 x 63.5 x 40 mm Weight (excluding cable) 61g (2.15 oz) MSRP/Price at Time of Review $179.99 Release Date February 10, 2026