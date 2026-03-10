Apple MacBook Neo review: a budget-priced game-changer

The MacBook Neo is a spectacular budget laptop that should shock the PC industry. It never makes you feel like you're getting a lesser machine in exchange for affordability, but it would be nice if Apple could backlight the keyboard and make the ports work in a more seamless fashion.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Apple's Macs have typically been viewed as pricey, premium devices. While Apple clearly can't ditch its penchant for a high-quality machine, it can make them relatively affordable. With the introduction of the MacBook Neo, starting (and tested) at $599, Apple has made a laptop for most people at a price that is shockingly affordable for the platform. And considering the cost of competing PCs are, in many cases, going up thanks to RAM and storage demands from AI hyperscalers, it’s refreshing to see a major company launch a product at a new low price.

And affordable doesn't mean cheap. The MacBook Neo has the quality aluminum chassis you would expect from any other Mac, along with a bright, clear display. It certainly doesn't feel like it's a bargain bin system.

Apple has made some compromises, though. The two USB-C ports are slower than what many others offer these days, and the keyboard isn't backlit. But if you can live with those cuts, Apple has delivered a surprisingly capable machine that could be one of the best ultrabooks at this mass-market price.

Design of the MacBook Neo

The MacBook Neo sure doesn't look or feel like a budget laptop; it's like a magic trick.