What Is QHD/WQHD Resolution? Quad High Definition Explained

QHD (stands for quad high definition), also known as "1440p" or "WQHD," is a screen resolution with 2560 x 1440 pixels. In PC monitors, this resolution is also called 2K.

Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor). QHD displays have a 2560 pixels horizontally and 1440 pixels vertically. The resolution gets its name for offering four-times the definition of standard HD (high definition) resolution (aka 720p, or 1280 x 720 resolution).

You may also see QHD resolution referred to as WQHD, which stands for wide quad high definition. These two acronyms represent the same resolution; WQHD is a marketing technique to emphasize the wide-screen format of the resolution.

QHD screens are noticeably sharper than Full HD (FHD) resolution (1920 x 1080) models, which are much more common and also cheaper than QHD monitors. However, on laptops, a QHD screen will eat up more battery than a FHD display. 

Common Monitor Resolutions

5K5120 x 2880
4K3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution)
4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
Ultra HD (UHD)3840 x 2160
Quad HD (QHD) aka Wide QHD (WQHD) aka 1440p2560 x 1440
2K2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution)
2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
Full HD (FHD) aka 1080p aka HD1920 x 1080
HD aka 720p1280 x 720

This article is part of the Tom's Hardware Glossary.

