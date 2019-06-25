What Is QHD/WQHD Resolution? Quad High Definition Explained
QHD (stands for quad high definition), also known as "1440p" or "WQHD," is a screen resolution with 2560 x 1440 pixels. In PC monitors, this resolution is also called 2K.
Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor). QHD displays have a 2560 pixels horizontally and 1440 pixels vertically. The resolution gets its name for offering four-times the definition of standard HD (high definition) resolution (aka 720p, or 1280 x 720 resolution).
You may also see QHD resolution referred to as WQHD, which stands for wide quad high definition. These two acronyms represent the same resolution; WQHD is a marketing technique to emphasize the wide-screen format of the resolution.
QHD screens are noticeably sharper than Full HD (FHD) resolution (1920 x 1080) models, which are much more common and also cheaper than QHD monitors. However, on laptops, a QHD screen will eat up more battery than a FHD display.
Common Monitor Resolutions
|5K
|5120 x 2880
|4K
|3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution)
4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
|Ultra HD (UHD)
|3840 x 2160
|Quad HD (QHD) aka Wide QHD (WQHD) aka 1440p
|2560 x 1440
|2K
|2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution)
2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
|WUXGA
|1920 x 1200
|Full HD (FHD) aka 1080p aka HD
|1920 x 1080
|HD aka 720p
|1280 x 720
This article is part of the Tom's Hardware Glossary.
Further reading: