What Is QHD/WQHD Resolution? Quad High Definition Explained

QHD (stands for quad high definition), also known as "1440p" or "WQHD," is a screen resolution with 2560 x 1440 pixels. In PC monitors, this resolution is also called 2K.



Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor). QHD displays have a 2560 pixels horizontally and 1440 pixels vertically. The resolution gets its name for offering four-times the definition of standard HD (high definition) resolution (aka 720p, or 1280 x 720 resolution).

You may also see QHD resolution referred to as WQHD, which stands for wide quad high definition. These two acronyms represent the same resolution; WQHD is a marketing technique to emphasize the wide-screen format of the resolution.

QHD screens are noticeably sharper than Full HD (FHD) resolution (1920 x 1080) models, which are much more common and also cheaper than QHD monitors. However, on laptops, a QHD screen will eat up more battery than a FHD display.

