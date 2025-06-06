Dell's Alienware AW2725QF gaming monitor with dual native resolutions has fallen to just $549 — Choose a 4K 180Hz or FHD 360Hz, whichever fits your game best

Some PC games play best with a super-high resolution, while others may prioritise lower resolutions and higher refresh rates. This used to mean that whatever your favorite game, it dictated the type of monitor you'd like to buy. Dell has made that decision much easier by combining these two scenarios and manufacturing a dual-resolution screen that can easily switch between the native resolutions and refresh rates.

The Alienware AW2725QF has a high-pixel-density 4K panel with a fast 180Hz refresh rate (most graphics cards will struggle to reach in graphically intensive games), and also a mode that switches the monitor to a 1080p resolution, but ups the refresh rate to a whopping 360Hz for buttery-smooth low-latency esports levels of gaming for when I want to prioritise that type of game.

This interesting gaming monitor deal from Dell lists the Alienware AW2725QF at just $549. A reduction in price of $50 from the original $599 list price. It's just a single monitor, but technically, it can act as two, allowing you to switch the monitor's native output levels depending on the type of game you want to play.

Having reviewed the Dell Alienware AW2725QF late last year (Sept 2024), we awarded this versatile gaming monitor an Editor's Choice award for its class-leading performance, dual-resolution feature, inclusion of Dolby Atmos support, build quality, and wide color gamut. This gaming monitor gives you the best of both worlds: high-resolution 4K gaming and superfast refresh rate 1080p esports performance.

Dell Alienware AW2725QF Gaming Monitor: now $549 at Dell (was $599)

Dell's versatile dual-resolution gaming monitor can switch between high-resolution 4K gaming at 180Hz and a superfast 360Hz refresh rate at a 1080p resolution. This gives you the option of either high-fidelity gaming or esports-level gaming, with a lower resolution and even higher frame rate for minimal latency. The Alienware AW2725QF features a flat 27-inch IPS panel for its visuals, and connections include two HDMI 2.1 ports (with eARC support for Dolby Atmos signal pass-through) and DisplayPort 1.4.

The Alienware AW2725QF comes with both HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity as standard, utilizing the latest HDMI 2.1 standard for the HDMI ports. There are two HDMI ports, with one of them supporting eARC for Dolby Atmos signal pass-through. The DisplayPort is 1.4 compliant, with a mix of USB-A, USB-B, and USB-C (5 Gbps) ports.