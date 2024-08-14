Best OLED Gaming Monitors 2024 (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Manufacturers use several types of panels in today’s gaming monitors: Twisted Nematic ( TN ), Vertical Alignment ( VA ), In-Plane Switching ( IPS , and Organic Light-Emitting Diode ( OLED ). Of the four panel types, OLED is the newest and most expensive but is growing in popularity among elite gaming monitors.

So, what makes OLEDs such a popular choice for today's top gaming monitors? Well, part of the reason is in the name itself. Each pixel in the panel can emit light when a current is passed through. As a result, there is no need for an always-on backlight to illuminate each pixel. That means that the necessary pixels are simply turned off when representing the color black. This makes blacks look truly black, especially compared to IPS panel monitors.

The deep black levels also lead to incredibly high contrast ratios compared to other panel types and stunningly vibrant colors. And while it wasn't always the case when OLED gaming monitors first hit the scene, we're also seeing higher refresh rate panels, upwards of 480 Hz. While we don't see the 500 Hz+ refresh rates possible with TN and IPS panels, 240 Hz is typically plenty for the 34+ inch panel sizes we usually see with OLED gaming monitors.

Below is a list of the best OLED gaming monitors we've tested in-house.

Quick List

Show More ⬇️ Best 4K OLED 4. Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP View at Best Buy View at Newegg View at Walmart Best 4K OLED Gaming Monitor The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP is a well-rounded OLED gaming monitor that offers 240 Hz gaming at 4K or 480 Hz gaming at 1080p. Throw in vibrant and accurate color along with excellent build quality, this is one of the few monitors that can be all things to all people. Read more below

Best OLED Gaming Monitors 2024

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best Overall OLED Gaming Monitor

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

1. Alienware AW2725DF Best OLED Gaming Monitor Our expert review: Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches / 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Panel Type: OLED Refresh Rate: 360 Hz Response Time (GTG): 0.01ms Adaptive-Sync: FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Dell View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Stunning image + Larger color gamut than other OLEDs + Perfect motion resolution and super quick response + Lots of convenience features for gaming and productivity + Solid build quality Reasons to avoid - No internal speakers - No analog headphone jack

While 240 Hz has long been a refresh rate benchmark for OLED panels, Alienware is pushing the boundaries with the AW2725DF. The 27-inch gaming monitor boasts a QD-OLED panel with a QHD resolution, an impressive 360 Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 ms response time.

The AW2725DF doesn’t skimp on productivity features, either. It offers five USB ports, including USB-C connectivity for newer devices. The monitor also features customizable RGB lighting so that it can sync with your PC and peripherals like mice and keyboards.

As of this writing, the AW2725DF is available for as low as $737, a bargain for such a high-performing monitor that would be perfect for professional eSports players.

More: Alienware AW2725DF Gaming Monitor Review

Best Flexible OLED Gaming Monitor

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 Best Flexible OLED Gaming Monitor Our expert review: Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 45 inches / 21:9 Resolution: 3440 x 1440 Panel Type: OLED Refresh Rate: 240 Hz Response Time (GTG): 0.3ms Adaptive-Sync: FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Stunning picture with deep contrast and saturated color + Huge screen completely envelopes the user + Premium game performance with fast response and low lag Reasons to avoid - HDR color a little off-hue - Low pixel density - Expensive

The Corsair Xeneon Flex features a bendable OLED panel that amazingly transforms from a flat panel to one with an 800R curve. This is accomplished using two handles jutting out from the monitor, allowing it to offer the best of both worlds when it comes to satisfying gaming and productivity needs.

While the trick bending panel is the highlight of the Xeneon Flex, Corsair also gives you a fast 240 Hz refresh rate along with support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. But if there’s one thing where Corsair did skimp, it’s regarding the maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440. That’s more akin to something we’d see in a 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor, not something that stretches 45 inches across.

However, the 3440 x 1440 resolution isn't dense enough with a panel this large (45 inches). We’d prefer to see 5120 x 1440 or higher at this size.

The good thing is that the Xeneon Flex has been on the market long enough for prices to drop dramatically. The monitor debuted at $2,000 and quickly fell to a street price of around $1,700. Today, the Xeneon Flex can be had for $1,300, which is a fair price for those looking for the novelty of a transforming OLED gaming monitor.

Read: Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 Bendable OLED Review

Best Mega-Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 Best Mega-Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 48 inches / 32:9 Resolution: 5120 x 1440 Panel Type: OLED Refresh Rate: 240 Hz Response Time (GTG): 0.03ms Adaptive-Sync: FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Crisp image with vivid and accurate color + No calibration required + Smooth and speed motion processing + Excellent built-in audio with four speakers + Handheld remote + Excellent build quality and styling Reasons to avoid - Some crushed shadow detail in HDR content - No RGB sliders to tweak color temp

If you like your gaming monitors big and wide, look no further than the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900. This monitor stretches an immense 49 inches across with an expansive 5120 x 1440 resolution. The OLED panel has a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of just 0.03 ms. As you might expect from a modern gaming monitor, it supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync to pair with the latest Radeon and GeForce graphics cards.

While Philips has all the basics covered, we can't forget that the Evnia 49M2C8900 offers vivid and accurate colors without calibration. You also have top-notch motion processing to handle your fast-paced games. Two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a USB-C port handle your video needs. In addition, Philips continues its tradition of putting great-sounding audio onboard its monitors (four DTS-tuned speakers). Another plus is the inclusion of a remote, which adjusts settings from afar (which is a boon for those using the monitor to watch movies or TV shows).

However, all this gaming goodness doesn't come cheap; the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 currently has a street price of around $1,500.

More: Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 Review

Best 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP Best 4K OLED Gaming Monitor Our expert review: Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 32 inches / 16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Panel Type: OLED Refresh Rate: 240 Hz Response Time (GTG): 0.03ms Adaptive-Sync: FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at Newegg View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Stunning image with high brightness and saturated color + Accurate with no need for calibration + Flexible image adjustments + Top-level gaming performance with options for slower systems + 480 Hz mode has record-setting low input lag + Slick styling and solid build quality Reasons to avoid - No flaws of consequence

The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP is one of those rare OLED monitors that seems to be loaded with positive attributes and has no meaningful downsides (well, other than pricing). The PG32UCDP also has the benefit of being a sort of dual-purpose monitor, able to handle your 4K gaming needs at a respectable 240 Hz.

However, if you need an ultra-fast refresh rate to handle your itchy trigger finger in eSports games, dial the resolution down to 1080p and crank up to 480 Hz. That is insane performance from an OLED monitor and a great option for gamers. In addition, brightness is surprisingly good for an OLED monitor, and accuracy is excellent straight out of the box.

We should also mention that the PG32UCDP can match the draw times of 500 Hz or 540 Hz 1080p IPS monitors with dramatically less input lag.

More: Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP Review

Best OLED Gaming Monitor Shopping Tips

Best OLED Gaming Monitor Shopping Tips