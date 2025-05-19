MSI’s new 500 Hz QD-OLED monitor leverages AI tech to save it from burn-in

MSI has shown off its new MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor at Computex 2025. This display is particularly notable for packing in an AI Care Sensor, which detects human presence and modifies what’s on-screen to prevent the chance of image burn-in. Additionally, the X50 boasts great performance specs. Read on for more details of the X50 and several other new gaming monitors we saw at the MSI exhibition space.

MSI MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50

At the heart of this 27-inch 1440p monitor is what MSI calls a 3rd-gen QD-OLED panel. This helps deliver a heady mix of great color and contrast, plus high performance.

In terms of color quality, the X50 delivers the striking contrast OLED panels are known for, with 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, and backed by certifications such as VESA ClearMR 21000 and DisplayHDR True Black 500.

Performance is also top-notch, with the QD-OLED panel capable of running up to 500 Hz, and with the characteristic speedy response of an OLED, said to be 0.03ms GTG in this model.

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, MSI has some special AI sauce to elevate the appeal of the X50. Probably the most practical and welcome new AI feature is dubbed the AI Care Sensor. This enables “real-time human detection, dynamically adjusting settings to protect the monitor and boost efficiency,” says MSI. It will also power down the screen when it detects no one is there to view it. This AI relies on the combination of an NPU-based IC with an always-on CMOS sensor, built into the X50.

The AI Care Sensor works in concert with MSI’s established OLED Care 2.0 system, which employs tricks like pixel shift, taskbar detection, multi-logo detection, and others to reduce the chance of burn-in. Last but not least, with respect to this feature, buyers are covered by a 3-year (OLED) burn-in warranty.

MSI’s AI Navigator puts all the new AI features in one place. Here you will find the AI Menu zone, to “effortlessly adjust and optimize MSI’s AI settings in one place,” plus the AI Care Sensor settings.

The X50's MSRP is $899, and it'll be available to buy on July 17.

MSI MPG 242R X60N with 'Rapid TN' panel

MSI also showcased the MPG 242R X60N in Taipei. You can probably decode MSI’s naming scheme yourself to conclude that this is a 24-inch monitor. However, it is aimed at a different gaming scene – those that demand the fastest 1080p performance possible.

The X60N eschews OLED and packs a ‘Rapid TN’ panel, which is capable of up to 600 Hz refresh, paired with a 0.1ms GTG response time. These panels are usually weaker in terms of color quality, so MSI’s specs card sidelined such things, and all we know is that the X60N has VESA DisplayHDR400 certification.

The X60N's MSRP is $999.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Other MSI monitors at Computex 2025

MSI has a new 27-inch dual-mode gaming monitor called the MPG 27RURDFW E16M. We are changing screen technology again, as this one packs a QD-enhanced Mini LED display with 1,152 zones.

As a dual mode, this monitor facilitates one-click switching between 4K / 160 Hz and FHD / 120 Hz modes. Whichever you choose, the response time is 0.5ms GTG.

MSI has a bit more to crow about with the color quality specs here. This model supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and has a quoted 98% DCI-P3 gamut, and Delta-E of less than 2.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

We also saw the MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED. This is a 27-inch 240 Hz 4K monitor that uses a 5-layer tandem OLED display. Color quality stats shared by MSI include the VESA ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications. Again, there’s a 3-year OLED burn-in warranty, but we aren’t sure if this one is powered by the AI Care Sensor, even though it has AI Navigator on board.