Asus's new ROG Strix 32-inch dual-mode WOLED monitor adapts to fit your gaming needs – 240Hz at 4K or 480Hz at 1080p

Asus has announced its latest 32-inch gaming monitors, which could potentially make our best OLED gaming monitors list. Both the ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWMG and the XG32UCWG are claimed to be the world’s first monitors to feature glossy 4K WOLED panels. The monitors also come with dual mode functionality, allowing them to drop down the resolution to 1080p and bump up the refresh rate for competitive FPS-focused gaming.

While they look identical, the XG32UCWMG is the more premium option, as it can operate at up to a 240 Hz refresh rate at native 4K (3840x2160) resolution and up to 480 Hz at 1080p. As for the XG32UCWG, it can achieve 165 Hz at 4K and up to 330 Hz at 1080p. Expect excellent response times of up to 0.03 ms (gray-to-gray) on both monitors, which is a well-known advantage of modern OLED displays. Additionally, both monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync variable refresh rate technologies.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

With support for HDR10, the monitors can reach up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and cover up to 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. According to the company, the new ROG displays will feature a TrueBlack Glossy film with a zero-haze optical layer and an anti-reflective stack. This reduces screen glare by 38% compared to older glossy OLED panels. The film helps to ensure deeper blacks, even if you have bright lights shining in your room. Additionally, Asus is making use of a Clear Pixel Edge algorithm, which aims to address a common issue with OLED-based monitors where text can sometimes appear blurry or have color fringing due to their sub-pixel layout.

In terms of connectivity, both monitors will feature two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), a USB Type-C port with 15-watt power delivery, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a headphone jack. There is also a built-in auto KVM feature that allows for switching between two connected PCs or laptops using a single keyboard and mouse. Additionally, Asus has reworked the monitor stand, which offers full tilt, swivel, and height adjustments but with a 45% smaller footprint compared to older 32-inch ROG OLED monitors.

To help protect the OLED panel from potential burn-in and extend its lifespan, both monitors come with an OLED Care Pro suite, which occasionally refreshes pixels and shifts images to avoid static elements staying in one place for too long, and automatically reduces the brightness of logos and other fixed areas on the screen. There is also the Neo Proximity sensor, which can detect when you step away from the monitor. Once it senses you're gone, the screen dims automatically to protect the panel, and it instantly lights back up when you return.

Pricing is still under wraps, but Asus is offering a three-year burn-in warranty with every XG32U series monitor.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.