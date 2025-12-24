'Twas The Night Before Tom's Christmas 2025

'Twas the festive season but Santa didn't know how

to deal with the new RAM apocalypse , now!

Who could've predicted this horrid event

in which memory costs rose 500 percent ?

He didn't expect this holiday twist —

It's memory-intensive to create his list!

Even Crucial got killed in this big AI boom.

(This boom smells as funky as Zotac's perfume ).

But he still had some systems lying around.

Surely one of them would have to be sound!

He had an XPS, Optiplex — oh, what the hell?

Which one is which? They're all just a Dell.

So instead, he switched to an Apple Silicon Mac

and played Cyberpunk to forget the setback.

Then he jumped to a Windows 10 system he'd moved to Linux

and entered his password: 123456 .

❄️❄️❄️

But none of these systems made the list the right way.

They all fell like Steam on Silksong 's launch day.

So he figured he'd do these holidays with a twist:

He'd simply put everyone onto his list.

Compiling this data would take quite a while.

Santa had what Torvalds called "random turd files."

He found several old lists made in Microsoft Word

and even more data he had stored on a bird .

To collate the data, he had the elves convene,

using prototypes of the new Steam Machine ,

and old rigs he updated with a bit of skill,

and a few lucky builds that he found at Goodwill .

Now that the rigs were doing the heavy lifting,

It was time for Santa to put his mind to gifting.

Like 3D-printed loafers that are beyond description

And some great Tom's Hardware Premium subscriptions !

❄️❄️❄️

Gold RTX 5090's would be all the rage.

There were VPNs for people verifying their age .

Elves made hair clips out of old M1 Pros ,

And for Intel, a new permanent CEO .