'Twas The Night Before Tom's Christmas 2025

Happy Holidays from Tom's Hardware!

Tom&#039;s Hardware Christmas Poem 2025
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware, Openclipart)

'Twas the festive season but Santa didn't know how
to deal with the new RAM apocalypse, now!
Who could've predicted this horrid event
in which memory costs rose 500 percent?

He didn't expect this holiday twist —
It's memory-intensive to create his list!
Even Crucial got killed in this big AI boom.
(This boom smells as funky as Zotac's perfume).

❄️❄️❄️

❄️❄️❄️