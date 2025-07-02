Hugo Boss debuts 3D printed loafer — scans your foot for a custom fit

Fashion designer Hugo, an offshoot of fashion giant Hugo Boss, has debuted a 3D-printed shoe that has us intrigued. The shoe is completely 3D printed and is designed to resemble a style of loafer. These shoes are produced in partnership with Zellerfeld —a company that specializes in fully 3D printed shoes.

Unlike traditional shoes, these are constructed as a single piece. There are no soles to be stitched on or separate pieces to be glued. The entire design is produced in one go by Zellerfeld, like most of their other shoes. This new collaborative shoe first appeared a few days ago at Paris Fashion Week via Taiwanese brand Namesake.

It's important to note that you won't be able to just pick up this shoe like a mass-produced product. Instead, the shoe is made on an on-demand basis as they must be custom-fit for each customer. A unique profile is created based on a 3D scan of the customer's foot to ensure the final product is an exact fit.

You will only be able to get your hands on (or should we say, slip your feet into) the Hugo Forward x Zeller loafer by purchasing it through Zellerfeld.com. That said, a few promotional events are planned to showcase the shoe at the Hugo stores in Milan and Amsterdam. This is the only way you can get them other than buying them through Zellerfeld.

The shoe features a texture on the bottom of the sole that is similar to the texture of crepe soles. It's available in five different colors, including black, beige, red, blue, and orange. They are manufactured by Zellerfeld out of Hamburg, Germany, using recyclable material, but the exact material type isn't confirmed.

Because the shoes are manufactured by Zellerfeld, it's likely that they are produced using zellerFOAM like the rest of their product line. This is a TPU material, which is recyclable, as mentioned in the description for this Hugo collaboration shoe. It's also flexible with a great deal of durability, which is ideal for 3D printing shoes. While you can't 3D print this shoe at home, you can 3D print others using an FDM printer and a roll of TPU filament. If you want to dabble in printing fashion accessories for yourself, check out our list of best 3D printers to see what we recommend and get started.

