Switzerland is now home to the world's tallest 3D-printed building – Tor Alva measures 98 feet and features 32 sculptured columns

When architect Michael Hansmeyer and ETH Zurich professor Benjamin Dillenburger got together to make this project, the sky was clearly the limit. This duo, along with a whole team to support them, has taken 3D printed buildings to the next level by creating what is currently the world's tallest 3D printed building, known as Tor Alva .

Tor Alva is huge, big enough to walk around inside of, measuring in at just under 100 feet tall (30 meters). It was designed from the ground up, no pun intended, and is currently standing in the small village known as Mulegns in the mountains of Switzerland. Unlike traditionally constructed buildings, this one is almost entirely 3D printed with just some structural components thrown in for reinforcement.

The building was designed with both function and form in mind, with exceptional consideration given to its safety while maintaining a degree of artistic measure. Tor Alva features 32 individual concrete columns around the perimeter of each level. At the top is a dome shape acting as the finishing touch on this concrete cake.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tor Alva) (Image credit: Tor Alva)

The logistics of 3D printing buildings are complicated, especially when it comes to materials. In this case, the team developed a custom type of concrete completely optimized for 3D printing. It hardens quickly, so it can support the next layer but also maintains enough moisture to adhere to the layer.

It's important to note that this building, like many other 3D-printed buildings, was not printed in one lick. Instead, key building components were printed separately and then assembled to create the tower. According to an interview with Engineering and Technology , it took five months to print all of the columns used in the building, which then had to be transported from ETH Hönggerberg campus to Savognin for assembly and finally to Mulegns for construction.

3D-printed buildings like Tor Alva are amazing, but we recommend starting out small. If you're in the market for a 3D printer, check out our list of the best 3D printers to see which ones we personally recommend. Once you master desktop printing, it's just a matter of scaling up.

