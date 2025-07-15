Speedily craft 3D prints with this Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus deal — an Editor's Choice Award Winner

Print your favorite projects fast and large!

We have a great 3D printer deal for any maker hobbyists looking to speed up their printing game. It's an ideal time to invest in your first 3D printer or upgrade from an older, slower model, especially when you can find impressive price reductions like in today's deal.

Available directly from Elegoo, the Neptune 4 Plus is on sale for just $289, a saving of 32% on the original $425 MSRP. So not only can you shave money off the cost of this 3D printer, but you'll also be able to make bigger 3D print designs, in a fraction of the time.

The Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus is the spiritual successor to the Elegoo Neptune 3 Plus printer, keeping the same overall looks and form factor but increasing the print speeds with the use of a Klipper-based firmware. We had the chance to review the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus, and thanks to its impressive performance, we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus
Save 32%
Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus: was $425 now $289 at Elegoo

Elegoo's Neptune 4 Plus is a large-bed 3D printer with an impressive print speed. Print large, and print fast. The print bed measures 320 x 320 x 385 mm, with a print speed of up to 500 mm/s.

See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus for more information.

Specifications of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus

Machine Footprint

20.98 x 20.35 x 25.19 inches (533mm x 517mm x 638mm)

Build Volume

12.6 x 12.6 x 15.16 inches (320mm x 320mm x 385mm)

Material

1.75mm PLA, PLA+, TPU, PETG, Nylon, ABS

Power Supply

400W

Bed Leveling

121-Point Automatic Mesh Leveling

Nozzle

.4mm

Max. Nozzle Temperature

300°C / 527°F

Max. Bed Temperature

110°C / 230°F

Printing Speed

30-500mm/s (Suggested Speed: 250mm/s)

Build Platform

Magnetic Flexible Removable PEI Platform

Connectivity

USB, microSD, Wi-Fi

Interface

4.3-inch Color Touchscreen LCD

Sitting between the smaller Neptune 4 Pro and the larger Neptune 4 Max, the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus offers one of the best compromises between size, speed, and price that we’ve seen in a desktop filament 3D printer. With its 320 x 320 x 385 mm build volume, a brand new part cooling fan assembly, Klipper firmware, dual gear 5.2:1 direct drive extruder, sensorless homing, and much, much more, the Neptune 4 Plus is a clear addition to our list of Editor's Award winners.

