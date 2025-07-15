Speedily craft 3D prints with this Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus deal — an Editor's Choice Award Winner

We have a great 3D printer deal for any maker hobbyists looking to speed up their printing game. It's an ideal time to invest in your first 3D printer or upgrade from an older, slower model, especially when you can find impressive price reductions like in today's deal.

Available directly from Elegoo, the Neptune 4 Plus is on sale for just $289, a saving of 32% on the original $425 MSRP. So not only can you shave money off the cost of this 3D printer, but you'll also be able to make bigger 3D print designs, in a fraction of the time.

The Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus is the spiritual successor to the Elegoo Neptune 3 Plus printer, keeping the same overall looks and form factor but increasing the print speeds with the use of a Klipper-based firmware. We had the chance to review the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus, and thanks to its impressive performance, we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Specifications of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Machine Footprint 20.98 x 20.35 x 25.19 inches (533mm x 517mm x 638mm) Build Volume 12.6 x 12.6 x 15.16 inches (320mm x 320mm x 385mm) Material 1.75mm PLA, PLA+, TPU, PETG, Nylon, ABS Power Supply 400W Bed Leveling 121-Point Automatic Mesh Leveling Nozzle .4mm Max. Nozzle Temperature 300°C / 527°F Max. Bed Temperature 110°C / 230°F Printing Speed 30-500mm/s (Suggested Speed: 250mm/s) Build Platform Magnetic Flexible Removable PEI Platform Connectivity USB, microSD, Wi-Fi Interface 4.3-inch Color Touchscreen LCD

Sitting between the smaller Neptune 4 Pro and the larger Neptune 4 Max, the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus offers one of the best compromises between size, speed, and price that we’ve seen in a desktop filament 3D printer. With its 320 x 320 x 385 mm build volume, a brand new part cooling fan assembly, Klipper firmware, dual gear 5.2:1 direct drive extruder, sensorless homing, and much, much more, the Neptune 4 Plus is a clear addition to our list of Editor's Award winners.

Check Amazon for more 3D Printer deals.