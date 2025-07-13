Maker 3D prints left-handed Logitech MX Master 3S — fixes awkward button layout made for righties

Many modern gaming mice designs are physically symmetrical - this makes it easy for both left and right-handed users to pick up and use them. Companies like Logitech, however, have stepped away from this trend by creating ergonomic designs like the one for the popular Logitech MX Master 3S. This mouse is made with exclusively right-handed users in mind, with some buttons oriented to one side, where the thumb would be positioned. Not happy with this dextrous-exclusivity, maker Matthias Deblaiser decided to reverse the design and 3D print a version for left-handed users.

The right-handed layout of the mouse extends to much more than just its shape. It's not enough to reverse the housing, there are internal components that must be mounted in the right spot so they'll work properly. The left-handed MX Master 3S takes the internal hardware into account and allows for left-handed users to use the mouse fully as intended.

One of the coolest things about this project was Deblaisers decision to share his creation with the community. The project design has been made open source, so anyone can download and print it for themselves for free over at Printables (linked top). Again, this is much more than just a shell replacement, you'll need to orient the hardware inside to fit the left-handed shell.

If you decide to print the shell for yourself, it's important to consider what material you plan to use and how you will finish the print. If you're going to use it daily, there's likely to be some wear and tear. We would recommend a stronger material like ABS or PETG rather than PLA. You also want to take into account the layer texture produced by the printer. This can be smoothed out post-printing if you want a more polished design like what you'd get from a branded manufacturer.

Until Logitech decides to share a left-handed version of the Logitech MX Master 3S, this is the only way lefties will be able to indulge in the ergonomic delight it provides. You will still need an original Logitech MX Master 3S to complete this mod. That means Logitech won't be feeling any financial squeeze from lefties who buy the mouse anyway with intentions of printing reversed housing.

If you're new to 3D printing and want to dabble in the exciting world of DIY hardware, check out our list of the best 3D printers to see which ones we recommend and what to look out for when buying a new printer.

