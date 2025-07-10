The best Bambu Lab 3D printers are up to 43% off until July 15
Up your 3D printing game with a brand new Bambu Lab printer
If you're looking out for 3D printer deals over the Amazon Prime Day period, then we have to highlight some of the fantastic deals on these Bambu Lab 3D printers. Thanks to Bambu Lab's 3rd Anniversary sale running in conjunction with Prime Day 2025, now is one of the best times to jump on a 3D printer purchase and save up to a whopping 43% off one of these fantastic devices.
We have a selection of the best printer deals available, and to top it off, we've also had the opportunity to review all of these models, so we can also provide an extensive and authoritative review on the performance of the models listed. TL:DR all of these printers were pretty great, and also support multicolor printing if you combine a 3D printer with an AMS (Automatic Material System) attachment.
The AMS attachment comes in several flavors: the AMS Lite, AMS, and AMS Pro. The AMS Lite and standard AMS attachments are also discounted separately, or you can grab them in bundle deals with compatible printers.
These are the best deals on the standalone 3D Printers from Bambu Lab's, with some printers having up to a staggering 43% price reduction in this sale. There's never been a better time to get into maker hobbies, and 3D printing is one of the most enjoyable for making some fantastic projects.
Bambu Lab 3D Printer Deals
This popular compact printer is solidly built with a full-metal linear rail system and bearings, features full auto calibration, vibration and flow-rate compensation, and compatibility with multi-color AMS accessories.
Work next to the printer without distraction, thanks to the low noise "silent mode" that lets the A1 print at under 48 decibels of noise.
Check out our review of the Bambu Lab A1 mini.
The latest version of the Bambu Labs A1 uses an upgraded heatbed cable with Kevlar reinforcement and thicker insulation for an improved product. Features of the A1 include compatibility with AMS color printing accessories, a 1-clip quick swap nozzle, active motor noise cancelling, full-auto calibration, and a 256x256x256 mm³ build volume.
Comes with a free anniversary gift with purchase.
See our review of the Bambu Lab A1 for more details on this 3D printer.
A skeletal-looking, barebones 3D printer from Bambu Lab that ditches the luxury and flair to produce a superfast printing workhorse with maximum performance at an affordable price. Features high-speed 3D printing with up to 20000 mm/s² acceleration, and compatibility with AMS for multi-color prints.
See our review of the Bambu Lab P1P for more information on this superfast Core XY printer.
Set the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer up in 15 minutes and start your printing and maker journey. The P1S is an enclosed printer, making it ideal for high-temperature filament printing. Fast prints are standard thanks to the speedy 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit, and you can even remotely monitor your prints by connecting to the built-in timelapse camera.
Take a look at our review of the Bambu Lab P1S for more information.
Top-of-the-line performance with a high-speed coreXY movement with 20000 mm/s² acceleration for superfast prints. The X1C is compatible with the AMS multi-color and multi-material printing attachments. Features include touchscreen controls and dual-auto bed levelling.
Comes with a free anniversary gift with purchase.
See our review of the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon for more details.
Automatic Material Systems Attachment Deals
Bambu Lab's AMS lite - Automatic Material System can be matched with Bambu Lab's A1-series of 3D printers for making prints using multiple filament colors.
Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results.
