The best Bambu Lab 3D printers are up to 43% off until July 15

If you're looking out for 3D printer deals over the Amazon Prime Day period, then we have to highlight some of the fantastic deals on these Bambu Lab 3D printers. Thanks to Bambu Lab's 3rd Anniversary sale running in conjunction with Prime Day 2025, now is one of the best times to jump on a 3D printer purchase and save up to a whopping 43% off one of these fantastic devices.

We have a selection of the best printer deals available, and to top it off, we've also had the opportunity to review all of these models, so we can also provide an extensive and authoritative review on the performance of the models listed. TL:DR all of these printers were pretty great, and also support multicolor printing if you combine a 3D printer with an AMS (Automatic Material System) attachment.

The AMS attachment comes in several flavors: the AMS Lite, AMS, and AMS Pro. The AMS Lite and standard AMS attachments are also discounted separately, or you can grab them in bundle deals with compatible printers.

These are the best deals on the standalone 3D Printers from Bambu Lab's, with some printers having up to a staggering 43% price reduction in this sale. There's never been a better time to get into maker hobbies, and 3D printing is one of the most enjoyable for making some fantastic projects.

Bambu Lab 3D Printer Deals

Automatic Material Systems Attachment Deals

Bambu Lab AMS: was $349 now $319 at Bambu Lab Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results.

