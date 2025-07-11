The best Filament and Resin deals for 3D printing this Amazon Prime Day 2025 — from PLA to PETG, here are the best deals we've found

One of the best times of year for makers, the Prime Day sales from both Amazon and any other retailers that join in on the deals bonanza, is a great time to pick up some bargains to help you out in your maker journey. I've already spotted a bunch of great 3D printer deals, but what about the all-important filaments and resins to go along with them? We've scouted the internet to find you the best deals this Prime season, here are our best picks.

Some of the deals are discounts on individual spools of filament or bottles of resin, to bundle deals where you buy three and get one free. There is a wide selection of filament colors and types of filament, such as PLA, PLA plus, PETG, and more. The same goes for a variety of resin types. Do your research and choose what type of resin or filament will suit your maker project the best.

When checking out these deals, you will see that prices can vary wildly depending on the color of filament or resin you choose, so do double check the prices when you browse through the different colors, to make sure you're still getting a good deal.

Prime Day Filament Deals

Save 24% Sunlu PETG filament: was $29 now $22 at Amazon PLA is a great filament, but there are times when you need something stronger. PETG is easy to print, but has great strength. It can be used with open frame and closed frame printers. I use PETG with my Elegoo Centauri Carbon and it has been flawless. Now I print many functional parts for my office with this great filament.

Save 14% Elegoo 2-Pack PLA Plus Filament: was $29 now $25 at Amazon PLA Plus is a stronger version of PLA. While not as tough as PETG, PLA Plus is stronger than, and prints using the same profile as PLA. We've used PLA Plus in a number of projects and found Elegoo's to be perfect for strong, functional prints. This two-pack is ideal for makers who want to stock up on filament to feed their latest 3D printer purchase.

Prime Day Resin Deals

Save 55% MatterHackers Pro Series Model Resin 1kg (White): was $71 now $32 at MatterHackers, Inc. US Stick with the color or mix with other colors to create your own. MatterHackers Pro Series resins offer color mixing opportunities for your creations. The Pro Series resin cures within a UV wavelength of 380 - 405nm. You can store the resin in a cool environment for up to 2 years in ideal conditions.

