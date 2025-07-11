The best Filament and Resin deals for 3D printing this Amazon Prime Day 2025 — from PLA to PETG, here are the best deals we've found
Fill up on your filament and resin stockpiles whilst they're cheap
One of the best times of year for makers, the Prime Day sales from both Amazon and any other retailers that join in on the deals bonanza, is a great time to pick up some bargains to help you out in your maker journey. I've already spotted a bunch of great 3D printer deals, but what about the all-important filaments and resins to go along with them? We've scouted the internet to find you the best deals this Prime season, here are our best picks.
Some of the deals are discounts on individual spools of filament or bottles of resin, to bundle deals where you buy three and get one free. There is a wide selection of filament colors and types of filament, such as PLA, PLA plus, PETG, and more. The same goes for a variety of resin types. Do your research and choose what type of resin or filament will suit your maker project the best.
When checking out these deals, you will see that prices can vary wildly depending on the color of filament or resin you choose, so do double check the prices when you browse through the different colors, to make sure you're still getting a good deal.
Prime Day Filament Deals
Sunlu's 16-color PLA filament bundle contains 16 individually vacuum-packed spools with 1.75mm filament, weighing 0.25Kg per spool - 4KG in total. The pack consists of 12 regular solid colors and 4 transparent colors. Get creative.
Anycubic PLA Plus (PLA+) 3D printer filament at 1.75mm thickness. This bundle comes in two 1KG spools of Gray filament for a total of 2KG. Features a reusable spool.
PLA is a great filament, but there are times when you need something stronger. PETG is easy to print, but has great strength. It can be used with open frame and closed frame printers. I use PETG with my Elegoo Centauri Carbon and it has been flawless. Now I print many functional parts for my office with this great filament.
PLA Plus is a stronger version of PLA. While not as tough as PETG, PLA Plus is stronger than, and prints using the same profile as PLA. We've used PLA Plus in a number of projects and found Elegoo's to be perfect for strong, functional prints.
This two-pack is ideal for makers who want to stock up on filament to feed their latest 3D printer purchase.
These are 1KG spools of printer filament with a 1.75mm filament diameter. PLA+ is less brittle than standard PLA, so it should improve your prints' toughness and layer adherence when creating.
Available in a rainbow of colors, Overture's PLA Plus is a good compromise of PETG's strength, and the ease of printing that PLA affords.
1KG spool of printer filament has a 1.75mm filament diameter. This material works well with most FDM printers. Great quality, clog-free design and comes in over 40 colors. Save $10 at Amazon.
Inland Dual Color Filament is our Best Budget Dual Color pick for the Best Filaments for 3D Printing and for good reason. Inland’s dual colors mix more than other brands, so the color shift is more subtle, like mixing pastel chalks.
Overture, a reliable brand in the filament space, has deep reductions on off of their colors of PLA, 1.75mm filament.
Prime Day Resin Deals
Stick with the color or mix with other colors to create your own. MatterHackers Pro Series resins offer color mixing opportunities for your creations. The Pro Series resin cures within a UV wavelength of 380 - 405nm. You can store the resin in a cool environment for up to 2 years in ideal conditions.
This resin from Elegoo is water-washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them.
This photopolymer resin is designed to reduce printing time and to reduce volume shrinkage during the curing process to ensure a smooth finish. Suitable for most DLP/LCD 3D printers. Less odor than other resins.
